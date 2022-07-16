Buying Guides
3D Print Your Face Onto Your Favorite Hasbro Action Figure

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Hasbro Selfie Series figurine
Hasbro

Want to become the character from your favorite Hasbro story? Now you can, as Hasbro will soon start 3D printing customers’ faces onto action figure toys. Seriously. Now you can put a Power Ranger version of yourself on the shelf with the Hasbro Selfie Series

Any kid (or adult) that loves G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, and more can soon suit up alongside their favorite characters. Hasbro partnered with a company known as FormLabs and will take a digital scan of your face, then uses a 3D printer to make it come to life and put it on the action figure of your choice.

So, how much will it cost to immortalize yourself as a plastic action figure? It’ll be $59.99 and comes with a “collector-grade” six-inch figurine with your cute little face front and center.

The initial launch only offers a few characters, including an X-Wing Pilot, Ghostbuster, Power Ranger, Snake Eyes from GI Joe, and other Marvel and Star Wars options. Don’t expect certain characters like Batman, as IP disputes or clauses will likely make those impossible.

Still, this is a neat way to make your own piece of Ghostbuster history. We’re hopeful that the app will let shoppers scan an image, that way, people can get action figures made for friends or family to give out as gifts.

To start, you’ll need to download Hasbro Pulse, the company’s dedicated mobile app, decide what type of face you want to make for the 3D print, then sign up to get notified when the figures go up for sale. Unfortunately, the project isn’t completely ready yet, and Hasbro plans on releasing it later this year.

In the meantime, fans visiting the Hasbro Pulse booth at SDCC near the end of July may be able to get one before anyone else.

