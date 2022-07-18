Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector Review: Shining Bright
Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) Tablet Review: Safe, Sturdy, but Slow
News

Samsung’s Next-Gen Foldables Get a Leaked Launch Date

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on a table.
Samsung

It seems that Samsung is sticking with its annual launch schedule this year. A leaked promotional image from Evan Blass indicates that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 during a live event on August 10th.

This is not the first leak indicating an August 10th Samsung event. Leaker Jon Prosser shared the same date in a tweet last month. We believe that this leak is accurate, barring any last-minute changes on Samsung’s end.

But the launch event probably won’t be too exciting. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get an integrated S Pen, most of its upgrades will be iterative. The same goes for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. Other than an improved battery and hinge, it’s not all that different from last year’s model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Everything We Know So Far
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Everything We Know So Far

The Galaxy Watch 5 lineup is a bit more groundbreaking, but only because it strays away from previous smartwatch releases. Samsung’s will replace its beloved “Galaxy Watch Classic” design with a “Galaxy Watch Pro” design, which may not include a rotating bezel.

We expect Samsung to open pre-orders for the new devices immediately after the event, though shipping probably won’t begin until late August. (Samsung could also let customers reserve the new products a few weeks in advance, just as it did with the Galaxy S22 earlier this year.)

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »