Samsung’s Next-Gen Foldables Get a Leaked Launch Date

It seems that Samsung is sticking with its annual launch schedule this year. A leaked promotional image from Evan Blass indicates that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 during a live event on August 10th.

This is not the first leak indicating an August 10th Samsung event. Leaker Jon Prosser shared the same date in a tweet last month. We believe that this leak is accurate, barring any last-minute changes on Samsung’s end.

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL** See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2022

But the launch event probably won’t be too exciting. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get an integrated S Pen, most of its upgrades will be iterative. The same goes for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. Other than an improved battery and hinge, it’s not all that different from last year’s model.

The Galaxy Watch 5 lineup is a bit more groundbreaking, but only because it strays away from previous smartwatch releases. Samsung’s will replace its beloved “Galaxy Watch Classic” design with a “Galaxy Watch Pro” design, which may not include a rotating bezel.

We expect Samsung to open pre-orders for the new devices immediately after the event, though shipping probably won’t begin until late August. (Samsung could also let customers reserve the new products a few weeks in advance, just as it did with the Galaxy S22 earlier this year.)