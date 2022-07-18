You’ll Never Own This Plastic Surface Duo Prototype

Thanks to a deleted eBay listing, we now have images of a Surface Duo with a plastic outer shell and a dual-camera system. The seller indicates that this is a Surface Duo 2 “dev unit,” though it’s probably a canceled prototype for an “affordable” Surface Duo 2.

The eBay listing was discovered by Windows Central’s Zac Bowden in June. It contained no information about the phone aside from the pictures shown in this article. After the device was sold and delisted, Bowden’s sources verified that it’s an authentic prototype.

According to Bowden’s contacts, this device is codenamed “Cronos.” It’s a canceled mid-range version of the Surface Duo 2, and it was supposed to launch in late 2022. Unlike the original Surface Duo 2, “Cronos” lacks a curved display, has just two rear cameras, and uses a plastic shell. It also runs on an older Snapdragon chip and probably uses a 60Hz display, though we don’t know the specifics.

Microsoft probably canceled the Cronos to focus on the flagship Surface Duo 3. And by all means, that’s the right choice. Customers who want a cheap Surface Duo can just buy the first-gen model, which launched with outdated hardware, underwhelming cameras, and a very fragile design. It regularly sells for under $500 (a third of its launch price).

If you’re the person who bought this prototype, please consider sharing it with the world. We’d love to know what this phone is capable of and how it differs from the Surface Duo 2.