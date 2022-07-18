Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector Review: Shining Bright
Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) Tablet Review: Safe, Sturdy, but Slow
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

You’ll Never Own This Plastic Surface Duo Prototype

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A plastic Surface Duo with a dual-camera array.
eBay, Windows Central

Thanks to a deleted eBay listing, we now have images of a Surface Duo with a plastic outer shell and a dual-camera system. The seller indicates that this is a Surface Duo 2 “dev unit,” though it’s probably a canceled prototype for an “affordable” Surface Duo 2.

The eBay listing was discovered by Windows Central’s Zac Bowden in June. It contained no information about the phone aside from the pictures shown in this article. After the device was sold and delisted, Bowden’s sources verified that it’s an authentic prototype.

1 of 5
"Cronos" Surface Duo 2 prototype's case with an embossed Microsoft logo.
eBay, Windows Central
The "Cronos" Surface Duo 2 prototype outer case with a dual-camera array.
eBay, Windows Central
The "Cronos" Surface Duo 2 prototype startup screen.
eBay, Windows Central
The "Cronos" Surface Duo 2 prototype Android setup screen.
eBay, Windows Central
The now-deleted eBay listing for the "Cronos" Surface Duo 2 prototype.
eBay, Windows Central
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5

According to Bowden’s contacts, this device is codenamed “Cronos.” It’s a canceled mid-range version of the Surface Duo 2, and it was supposed to launch in late 2022. Unlike the original Surface Duo 2, “Cronos” lacks a curved display, has just two rear cameras, and uses a plastic shell. It also runs on an older Snapdragon chip and probably uses a 60Hz display, though we don’t know the specifics.

Surface Duo 2 Hands On: A Better First Impression
RELATEDSurface Duo 2 Hands On: A Better First Impression

Microsoft probably canceled the Cronos to focus on the flagship Surface Duo 3. And by all means, that’s the right choice. Customers who want a cheap Surface Duo can just buy the first-gen model, which launched with outdated hardware, underwhelming cameras, and a very fragile design. It regularly sells for under $500 (a third of its launch price).

If you’re the person who bought this prototype, please consider sharing it with the world. We’d love to know what this phone is capable of and how it differs from the Surface Duo 2.

Source: Windows Central

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »