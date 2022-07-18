Hyundai’s Concept Car Blends Hydrogen and Electric for Impressive Results

Between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the newly announced Ioniq 6, Hyundai is on a roll right now. And to keep the momentum going, we’re now getting our first look at the Hyundai N Vision 74, a high-performance hybrid-electric hydrogen sports car.

According to its press release, the company has worked on this technology for nearly seven years and is finally ready to show it off to the world. The idea is to combine the high-performance and power of an electric vehicle with the range of hydrogen—and the results speak for themselves.

Thanks to running on liquid hydrogen, the Hyundai N Vision 74 can be refilled in about 5 minutes, similar to stopping at a gas station. Then, there’s a 62kWh battery inside capable of 800V fast charging, which offers around 373 miles of range per charge.

More importantly, the N Vision 74 delivers nearly 670 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque and rips down the race track at speeds in excess of 155mph. Plus, it’s uniquely gorgeous thanks to getting design inspirations from the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe and Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo model.

Here’s a video of the Hyundai N Vision 74 in action:

You’ll first notice the Pixel-dot headlights and tail lights, a common theme in Hyundai’s electric vehicle lineup. Then, you’ll catch all those sleek lines for low drag coefficiency. Every design aspect blends old and new, from the retro Pixel lights to the sleek sports car styling.

Unfortunately, we’re not getting a look at the inside, but it apparently followed the same approach with digital touchscreen displays, analog buttons, and tons of options at your fingertips.

“N Vision 74’s future-oriented design reflects the respect and appreciation we have for the dedication and passion that went into the Pony Coupe concept,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the automaker dip into the past to create future cars. Last year we got a glimpse at the 1986 Hyundai Grandeur luxury sedan EV concept, and while it’s interesting, it’s safe to say this new N-Vision 74 is far more exciting.

It sounds like Hyundai built this stunning concept to test new vehicles and technology for its “N-brand,” which we’ll eventually see hit the road as high-performance production cars. And while we doubt Hyundai will build and sell this for regular folks, we can all dream. Right?