Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector Review: Shining Bright
Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) Tablet Review: Safe, Sturdy, but Slow
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Fitbit Charge 5 Update Addresses Battery Drain Bug

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An illustration of the Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker.
Fitbit

Nearly a full year after its launch, the Fitbit Charge 5 suffers from some odd and annoying bugs. And many of these problems, particularly battery drain and Bluetooth connection dropouts, were first reported in 2021. Now, it seems that Fitbit is addressing these two complaints with a firmware update.

In a new Twitter post, Fitbit Support says that it’s currently rolling a firmware update to address the Charge 5’s battery drain bug. Several users claim that their Charge 5 lasts just a few hours on battery life instead of working for several days.

This update probably tackles Bluetooth dropouts along with the battery drain issue. Last month, Fitbit moderators confirmed that Bluetooth connection errors are a top priority. It’s not uncommon for the Charge 5 to randomly disconnect from phones, which obviously makes the device somewhat unusable.

The 7 Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2022
RELATEDThe 7 Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2022

But Fitbit hasn’t confirmed that this update fixes the Bluetooth bug. And as TechRadar notes, the company first acknowledged the Charge 5’s Bluetooth problem in March. Waiting nearly half a year to fix such a devastating bug doesn’t inspire confidence in users or critics.

Anyway, Fitbit’s firmware support page doesn’t offer any additional information for this update. All we know is that it’s taking a while to roll out. If you’re a Charge 5 user, keep an eye out for an update notice in the Fitbit app.

The 7 Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2022

Best Overall
Fitbit Versa 3
Amazon

$169.95
$229.95 Save 26%
Another Great Option
Garmin Venu 2
Amazon

$269.99
$399.99 Save 33%
Best Budget
Wyze Band
Amazon
Best for Android Phones
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Amazon

$289.99
$329.99 Save 12%
Best for iPhone Users
Apple Watch Series 7
Shop Now
Best for Runners
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Amazon

$208.80
$349.99 Save 40%
Best for Multisport Athletes
Garmin Forerunner 745
Amazon

$476.83
$499.99 Save 5%

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »