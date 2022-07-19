Dell Debuts Ridiculous 480Hz Alienware Gaming Laptops

Earlier this year, Dell’s Alienware PCs and laptops went full AMD, offering improved performance at several price points. Now, Alienware is kicking things up a notch by bringing AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and 480Hz displays to its gaming laptops.

Today, Dell announced optional upgrades and additional configuration options for its highly capable Alienware m17 R5 laptop, making it the “world’s most powerful AMD laptop,” not to mention the Alienware x17 R2 getting a “first-of-its-kind” 480Hz refresh rate display. Additionally, the company confirmed a new Dell G16 gaming laptop at a more affordable price point.

Imagine all that power and performance on a 17-inch display running at 480Hz—R.I.P. battery life.

The new Alienware m17 R5 tops the charts with the Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 GPU, but it’s certainly not cheap. Dell started offering it earlier this year with the Ryzen 9 6900 CPU, and now you can order the laptop with AMD’s RX 6850M XT GPU.

As a reminder, this machine has impressive performance with AMD SmartShift technology that’ll dynamically shift power for the best overall results. AMD SmartAccess Graphics to improve framerates, AMD FreeSync, and more.

The m17 R5 arrived earlier this year, and now you can order that same capable gaming machine with the latest and greatest AMD graphics, with the highest tier option running $2,799. Then, the Alienware m17 R5 and the x17 R2 are available with an optional upgrade to the insane new 480Hz refresh rate display.

For comparison, the highest option until now was a 360Hz panel. And yes, the 480Hz display will cost an additional $300 over the base 165Hz option, bringing the top-end Alienware m17 R5 to over $3,000.

According to the press release, Dell’s new UHD (1920 x 1080) 480Hz 3ms gaming laptop panels offer an unparalleled experience. From insanely clear pixels, fast tracking, smoother animations, and lower latency to help take your gameplay to the next level. You can get either laptop with the new 480Hz panels starting July 19th.

And finally, the new Dell G16 gaming laptop is officially available in North America on July 21st, with a starting price of $1,399 before add-ons or upgrades. This machine packs a bigger 16-inch display in a 15-inch chassis and is Dell’s first 16-inch gaming laptop.

The Dell G16 packs a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering over 11% more screen than the previous G15 and its 16:9 display. It has a 2560 x 1600 QuadHD display, Alienware-inspired internal cooling pipes for improved performance, and an optional CherryMX keyboard.

Additionally, this machine packs the Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12700H 14-core processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3700 Ti GPU. As usual, countless configuration options are available, so choose what’s right for you.