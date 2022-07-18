Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector Review: Shining Bright
Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) Tablet Review: Safe, Sturdy, but Slow
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Is Amazon Kindle Unlimited Worth It?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 4 min read
The Kindle Unlimited logo with someone reading a Kindle.
Amazon

With over a million titles in its collection, Kindle Unlimited is by far the best-known eBook subscription service. But it isn’t included with Amazon Prime and costs $10 a month—a hefty fee for a service that mainly relies on self-published authors.

It’s an awkward situation that leaves customers and critics polarized. And that’s understandable. Kindle Unlimited is a steal, but if it doesn’t appeal to your interests or reading habits, it’s not worth your money.

Table of Contents

What Is Amazon Kindle Unlimited?
Kindle Unlimited Mainly Offers Self-Published Books
You Already Get Some Free Books with Prime
Only Voracious Readers Will Get Their Money's Worth
Our Suggestion: Try a Library App First

What Is Amazon Kindle Unlimited?

Much like Audible, Kindle Unlimited is an add-on service for Amazon customers. It isn’t included with Prime and costs $10 a month, though Amazon occasionally offers a yearlong Kindle Unlimited membership at a discounted rate. (You don’t need Prime to sign up for Kindle Unlimited.)

The Kindle Unlimited service does what you’d expect—it unlocks millions of eBooks for free. You can download and read these books on any device, including your Kindle, smartphone, Fire tablet, iPad, or computer. But you do not own the books that you read through Kindle Unlimited, and the service only lets you download 20 titles at a time.

While Kindle Unlimited is one of the best-known eBook lending services, it’s not the only option. Services like Scribd compete directly with Kindle Unlimited’s business model, and you can rent digital books from your local library for free using Libby.

Kindle Unlimited Mainly Offers Self-Published Books

A selection of Kindle Unlimited books.

Authors who submit their books to Kindle Unlimited aren’t paid for each download. Instead, they’re paid for each page that subscribers manage to read. And the rates are quite low—less than half a cent per page, according to Amazon’s publishing FAQ.

It’s a questionable payout system that major authors and publishers aren’t willing to deal with. So, Kindle Unlimited’s catalog is filled to the brim with self-published romance, sci-fi, and thriller novels. There’s also a huge selection of magazines, including People and Popular Science, plus a decent number of history books.

And while Kindle Unlimited lacks many contemporary classics, it does offer a ton of books from long-dead authors like Mark Twain, Virginia Woolf, and Zora Neale Hurston. These titles are published through AmazonClassics and, in my experience, rarely contain typos or other problems.

Stop Using Your Tablet Like an eReader
RELATEDStop Using Your Tablet Like an eReader

But the AmazonClassics series tends to focus on books that are public domain, which means that they’re already free to download on sites like Project Gutenberg (and are already included with your Prime account). They also lack the supplemental materials and annotations that are usually included in re-prints by Penguin Random House or HarperCollins.

Classic books that are still under copyright are rarely offered by Kindle Unlimited. And if you want to read any contemporary best-sellers, such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah, you’re better off visiting your library or buying the book outright.

You Already Get Some Free Books with Prime

The Amazon Prime logo over $100 bills.
Olha Solodenko/Shutterstock.com

If you’re already a Prime member, you may not need Kindle Unlimited. Your Prime account already comes with a service called Prime Reading. This grants free access to over a thousand eBooks, including those AmazonClassics that I mentioned earlier and the full Harry Potter series.

Generally speaking, the Prime Reading selection is a lot stronger than what you get with Kindle Unlimited. Every book offered through this service is hand-picked by a group of editors—there’s less fluff, less pulp, and less to choose from.

But Kindle Unlimited gets you a lot more books than Prime Reading. It’s also a haven for self-published novels and includes a ton of popular magazines, which you can’t say for Prime Reading.

And at $10 a month, Kindle Unlimited costs a lot less than a Prime membership (which is currently $13 a month or $140 a year). Then again, Prime comes with a ton of extra perks, so maybe this is a moot point.

The 6 Best Tablets of 2022

Best Overall
Apple iPad 2021
Shop Now
Best Android
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Amazon

$729.99
 
Best Budget
Amazon Fire 10
Amazon

$164.99
 
Best Premium
Apple iPad Pro 2021
Shop Now
Best for Kids
Amazon Fire 8 Kids
Amazon

$139.99
 
Best for Travel
Apple iPad Mini 2021
Shop Now

Only Voracious Readers Will Get Their Money’s Worth

The Amazon Kindle e-reader.
Amazon

A Kindle Unlimited subscription unlocks millions of books for just $10 a month. And in theory, that should make Kindle Unlimited a great deal. But it really depends on your reading habits.

Again, most of the books on Kindle Unlimited are self-published. And if you were to purchase these books outright, many of them would cost just one or two dollars. So, the average Kindle Unlimited user needs to read at least four or five books each month to get their money’s worth.

If you’re a voracious reader, you’ll have no problem reading five books a month with Kindle Unlimited. Especially if you’re into self-published romance novels, thrillers, sci-fi, and so on.

But those who only read a few books a month will have trouble meeting this goal. They may be better off just buying books piecemeal. And hey, buying books isn’t so bad—you get to actually keep them.

Now, if you like to read magazines, Kindle Unlimited will pay for itself very quickly. The Kindle Unlimited service includes PeopleFood and WinePopular Mechanics, and a boatload of other popular magazines that normally cost $6 to $10 without a subscription.

Our Suggestion: Try a Library App First

A banner advertising Libby's features, including Kindle syncing and audiobook loans.
Libby

Like a library, Kindle Unlimited lets you rent a wide selection of books for free. But a Kindle Unlimited subscription costs money, and the millions of books offered by Amazon are mainly independent, self-published titles.

That’s why I suggest trying a library app before using Kindle Unlimited. Most public libraries work with Libby to provide eBooks, audiobooks, and movies for free. You can download this content to your Kindle (or any other device) through the glorious power of the internet. All you need is a library card.

The only downside to your local library is that it can’t rent out a digital book to more than one or two people at a time. This restriction doesn’t exist on Kindle Unlimited, and of course, there’s no due date to return a book from Amazon’s service.

Better Than BitTorrent: 4 Legit Ways to Get Shows and Movies for Free
RELATEDBetter Than BitTorrent: 4 Legit Ways to Get Shows and Movies for Free

Once you’ve rented a few eBooks from your library, you’ll know whether Kindle Unlimited is worth trying. Bear in mind that new subscribers get their first month free—maybe you should try comparing Kindle Unlimited to your library’s digital services to see which one you like best.

I should also reiterate that Amazon Prime customers get some books for free. And if you aren’t happy with Kindle Unlimited’s selection, competitors like Scribd may tickle your fancy.

The Best eReaders of 2022

Best eReader Overall
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Amazon

$189.99
 
Best Budget eReader
Certified Refurbished Kindle
Amazon
Best Kindle eReader
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

$249.99
 
Best Non-Kindle eReader
Kobo Libra H2O
Shop Now
Best eReader for Kids
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Amazon

$159.99
 
Best waterproof eReader
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

$249.99
 
Best eReader with color display
PocketBook InkPad Color
Amazon

$329.00
 
Best Reading Tablet
iPad Mini
Amazon
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »