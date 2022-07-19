Build Your Own Atari 2600 with LEGO

If you’ve ever felt nostalgic and wanted to build your own retro Atari 2600 “video computer system,” now you can, thanks to LEGO. One of the most famous video game consoles of all time is back but in brick form.

Two years after releasing its epic Nintendo NES replica set, we’re now getting a recreation of the hit 1980s Atari 2600. The collection has three hit games like Centipede, a joystick, and even a hidden surprise.

And while the original Atari 2600 from 1977 was great, LEGO is going with the four-switch revision, which debuted in 1980. As expected, this build set comes with all sorts of goodies we’ve come to expect from LEGO. Including a moving joystick, a shelf for three games, and even a little switch to select between a colored or black and white TV.

This LEGO set isn’t for the faint of heart, either. As you slowly build the entire console brick by brick, you’ll have plenty of nostalgic feelings. That’s because it consists of 2532 brick pieces, although that would have been awesome if LEGO managed to make it an even 2600 bricks.

My favorite aspect of the entire set is the 1980s-style game room hiding inside the console. Seriously. When you slide open the front of the LEGO Atari 2600, you’ll find a game room similar to the one kids from the 80s and 90s sat in for hours on end trying to beat their previous high scores.

As mentioned earlier, the set includes three game cartridges based on the classic hit titles Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede, which can plug into the console. Plus, LEGO will also have you build a recreation of each game in diorama form.

We’re assuming this one will sell out as quickly as the NES, so you’ll want to buy one as soon as you can. The new LEGO Atari 2600 is $239 and will be available starting August 1st, 2022.