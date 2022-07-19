Samsung Teases Foldables for Its August 10th Unpacked Event

Earlier this week, Samsung posted a trio of photos to its Twitter account, and each image was part of a puzzle unveiling the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, Samsung has confirmed that it’ll host its next Galaxy unveiling on August 10th, full of folding phones.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event takes place on August 10th at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT, where it’ll virtually take the stage and unveil several new products. The teaser image released today clearly shows the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4, one of two foldable phones reportedly on the way.

Plus, you don’t need to watch the event to snag Samsung’s latest folding phone—as the company is offering reservations at Samsung.com starting right now. The “Reserve Offer” doesn’t cost any money, and if you reserve a spot in line, Samsung will also give buyers significant discounts on whatever gets announced come August 10th.

So, what could we see come August 10th from Samsung? Most likely, the company will announce the new and improved Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and we could see a new pair of Galaxy Buds alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

We’ve seen plenty of leaks of both folding phones, and so far, it doesn’t look like either device will be substantially different in design from previous generations. However, look for improved performance, new cameras, and hopefully a more durable folding screen.

Then, earlier this month, the first Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro renders leaked, suggesting Samsung’s next wearable is ready to go, and we could see that on August 10th as well. And finally, look for a few surprises or a new Galaxy Buds Pro 2 to go along with the folding phones.

While you can wait until August 10th to see everything new, those who know they’ll want some of Samsung’s goodies can reserve one today at Samsung’s website or the Shop Samsung app. If so, you’ll get a nice discount. If you reserve a new Galaxy phone, you’ll get a $100 discount, or it has bundles including a $130 credit toward the next Galaxy phone and buds bundle.

If you reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy phone, watch, and buds, you’ll receive a $200 credit you can apply once the products come out. Judging by those bundles and discounts, it’s safe to say Samsung has a slew of new products coming on August 10th. Stay tuned for more details.