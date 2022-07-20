Qualcomm Will Reveal Its Next-Gen Snapdragon Chipset on November 15th

We’re getting an early look at the future this year. Qualcomm usually shows off its next-gen smartphone SoC in December, but it now confirms that the 2022 Snapdragon Summit launch event begins on November 15th.

Qualcomm is expected to show off its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset during the November event. Leaks indicate that this SoC will use a 4nm TSMC design, just like the previous model. But it may also utilize a four-tier CPU layout (a 1+2+2+3 design), which is a departure from the three-tier layout used in Snapdragon chipsets since 2019.

The reasoning behind this rumored four-tier layout is unknown. But Google’s Tensor chipset uses a similar design to juggle complicated AI processes, which are an increasing priority on Android smartphones. Maybe Qualcomm is pulling a feather from Google’s hat—again, we don’t really know.

For what it’s worth, Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon W5 and W5+ smartwatch chipsets earlier this week. These new wearable SoCs utilize several new power-saving technologies, which may inspire the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 design.

The 2022 Snapdragon Summit begins November 15th and runs through November 17th. We expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to arrive in Samsung and OnePlus smartphones early next year.