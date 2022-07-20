Buying Guides
Qualcomm Will Reveal Its Next-Gen Snapdragon Chipset on November 15th

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
An unlabeled Snapdragon chipset on a black background
Qualcomm

We’re getting an early look at the future this year. Qualcomm usually shows off its next-gen smartphone SoC in December, but it now confirms that the 2022 Snapdragon Summit launch event begins on November 15th.

Qualcomm is expected to show off its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset during the November event. Leaks indicate that this SoC will use a 4nm TSMC design, just like the previous model. But it may also utilize a four-tier CPU layout (a 1+2+2+3 design), which is a departure from the three-tier layout used in Snapdragon chipsets since 2019.

The reasoning behind this rumored four-tier layout is unknown. But Google’s Tensor chipset uses a similar design to juggle complicated AI processes, which are an increasing priority on Android smartphones. Maybe Qualcomm is pulling a feather from Google’s hat—again, we don’t really know.

Qualcomm's Next-Gen Smartwatch Chip Promises Huge Battery Gains
RELATEDQualcomm's Next-Gen Smartwatch Chip Promises Huge Battery Gains

For what it’s worth, Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon W5 and W5+ smartwatch chipsets earlier this week. These new wearable SoCs utilize several new power-saving technologies, which may inspire the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 design.

The 2022 Snapdragon Summit begins November 15th and runs through November 17th. We expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to arrive in Samsung and OnePlus smartphones early next year.

