Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door
GRID Studio Framed Art Review: A Tech Trip Down Memory Lane
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Nanoleaf Starter Kits and Expansions Are up to 58% Off Through July 24th

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Yellow-green Nanoleaf color panels mounted in an X shape on a wall in a home office
Nanoleaf

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Nanoleaf is running a massive sale on its starter packs and expansion kits. You can even get some items for more than half off! So, now’s the time to stock up on Nanoleaf’s amazing smart lighting products, including the popular Hexagons and gamer-focused Lines.

Note: This sale runs from July 20th through July 24th. Discounted pricing is available on Amazon, Best Buy, and Nanoleaf’s website.

If you’re new to Nanoleaf, you’ll want to start with one of the company’s “smarter” kits. These packs contain a controller, multiple smart lights, and adhesive mounting material. You can then add any lights to your kit through one of Nanoleaf’s expansion packs.

Here are Nanoleaf’s discounted starter kits:

But if you’re a longtime Nanoleaf fan, you may not need another starter kit. That’s why Nanoleaf is slashing prices on its expansion packs—these are some of the best deals in the 10th-anniversary sale, by the way.

Check out Nanoleaf’s discounted expansion packs:

Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Review: Buy Them Before They're Gone
RELATEDNanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Review: Buy Them Before They're Gone

Nanoleaf smart lights feature a selection of over 16 million colors, and select models double as Thread Border Routers. If you buy a product in the Shapes, Lines, or Canvas series, you can program each of its segments with a different colored light. Additionally, Nanoleaf offers Razer Chroma integration for gamers.

I strongly suggest buying these Nanoleaf lights today, especially if you’re doing some early Christmas shopping. This is a one-time anniversary sale, and I doubt we’ll see Nanoleaf prices dip this low during Black Friday.

Nanoleaf Shapes

Lighting can be more than simple bulbs and lamps. Get creative with these amazing light panels from Nanoleaf.

Amazon

$159.99
$199.99 Save 20%

Nanoleaf Lines WiFi Smart RGBW 16M+ Color LED Dimmable Gaming and Home Decor Wall Lights Starter Kit (9 LED Light Lines)

Build exciting shapes and scenes with these Nanoleaf Line lights. The feature over 16 million color options, Razer Chroma integration, and controls for each segment of light.

Amazon

$169.99
$199.99 Save 15%

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »