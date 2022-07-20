Nanoleaf Starter Kits and Expansions Are up to 58% Off Through July 24th

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Nanoleaf is running a massive sale on its starter packs and expansion kits. You can even get some items for more than half off! So, now’s the time to stock up on Nanoleaf’s amazing smart lighting products, including the popular Hexagons and gamer-focused Lines.

Note: This sale runs from July 20th through July 24th. Discounted pricing is available on Amazon, Best Buy, and Nanoleaf’s website.

If you’re new to Nanoleaf, you’ll want to start with one of the company’s “smarter” kits. These packs contain a controller, multiple smart lights, and adhesive mounting material. You can then add any lights to your kit through one of Nanoleaf’s expansion packs.

Here are Nanoleaf’s discounted starter kits:

But if you’re a longtime Nanoleaf fan, you may not need another starter kit. That’s why Nanoleaf is slashing prices on its expansion packs—these are some of the best deals in the 10th-anniversary sale, by the way.

Check out Nanoleaf’s discounted expansion packs:

Nanoleaf smart lights feature a selection of over 16 million colors, and select models double as Thread Border Routers. If you buy a product in the Shapes, Lines, or Canvas series, you can program each of its segments with a different colored light. Additionally, Nanoleaf offers Razer Chroma integration for gamers.

I strongly suggest buying these Nanoleaf lights today, especially if you’re doing some early Christmas shopping. This is a one-time anniversary sale, and I doubt we’ll see Nanoleaf prices dip this low during Black Friday.