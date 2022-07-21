Buying Guides
8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door
GRID Studio Framed Art Review: A Tech Trip Down Memory Lane
New Eve Motion Sensor Detects Light and Supports Thread

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The second-gen Eve Motion sensor sprinkled with water.
Eve

The best-known HomeKit brand just debuted a fancy new motion sensor. For just $40, the second-gen Eve Motion adds an integrated light sensor, Thread support, and a more compact design. And better yet, it’s cheaper than the previous model.

Motion sensors are the key to smart home automation—they can turn down your A/C when nobody’s home, switch on nightlights as you wander for a midnight snack, or activate cameras when something is detected outside. Plus, the Eve Motion is certified with IPX3 splash resistance. While it can’t handle submersion, it’ll happily survive on a porch, in a garage, or in your bathroom.

Adding light detection to the mix is just icing on the cake—the new Eve Motion can measure changes in ambient light, providing even more variables for smart home automation. I imagine that many people will use the new Eve Motion to control their Eve smart blinds and outdoor lights.

Thread Just Unlocked the Universal Smart Home Future
RELATEDThread Just Unlocked the Universal Smart Home Future

Not to mention, this is Eve’s 14th product to include Thread support. It’s Matter-ready and will work with Google Assistant, Alexa, and SmartThings when Matter launches this fall (provided that you own a Thread Border Router).

The second-gen Eve Motion sensor is available today for $40 at the Eve store. It will arrive on Amazon and the Apple Store in the coming months.

Eve Motion (Second Generation)

The second-gen Eve Motion sensor features ambient light detection, Thread support, IPX3 splash-resistance, and a new compact design. It runs on AAA batteries and unlocks deep automation for HomeKit smart homes.

Eve
