The 6 Best Cases For Your New Pixel 6a

Most phones are big and slippery these days, so you’ll want a case ready when your phone arrives. Thankfully, several quality Pixel 6a cases are available, so take your pick. Here are a few of our favorites.

Extra Strong: Spigen Tough Armor Kickstand Case

The Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 6a case offers excellent protection and extra features for your phone. Its robust dual-layered design and built-in kickstand make it perfect for work and play. Plus, it comes in three colors, including a green option to match the Sage Pixel 6a.

Each Tough Armor case has a hard outer plastic shell flanked by a soft inner lining to keep your Pixel 6a protected from drops and damage. Spigen reinforces each corner, offers tactile and easy-to-press buttons, and adds additional padding to the inner shell to ensure the utmost durability. Give it a try today. I also really like the Spigen Liquid Armor case.

Extra Strong Spigen Tough Armor Case Get Spigen's best-selling case for your Pixel 6a.

Clearly Pixel: Official Google Pixel 6a Clear Case

When it comes to cases, some of the best-fitting options come from the manufacturer themselves. In this instance, it’s Google’s official case made for the Pixel 6a. This case will protect your phone from scratches and drops and is thicker than most cheap TPU cases.

This case fits the Pixel 6a perfectly and is what I have on my review unit. According to Google, each case is made from 70% recycled plastic, so you can feel good about your purchase and your protection. It comes in transparent Seafoam green and charcoal color options.

Clearly Pixel Google's Pixel 6a Case Cover your Pixel 6a in a case made by Google for $29.

Military-Grade: Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case

Caseology is one of my favorites, and the latest Nano Pop Silicone case is no exception. Built with a hard polycarbonate plastic skeleton and covered in a grippy slip-resistant silicone finish means you’ll never drop your phone.

However, if you drop your Pixel 6a in Caseology’s Nano Pop, you should be OK, thanks to its military-grade drop protection guarantee. Plus, this case has a small cutout to add a strap, if you’d like. Get yours from the Amazon link below in one of three different colors.

Military-Grade Caseology Nano Pop Get Caseology's tough, grippy, rugged case for your Pixel 6a.

Get a Grip: dbrand Pixel 6a Grip Case

If you’re looking for insane amounts of protection and grip, look no further than dbrand. The irreverent company makes a rugged and grippy case perfect for your Pixel 6a.

While dbrand is famous for making skins, the grip case is popular too and fits like a glove. In fact, the first few grip cases were too grippy, so the brand had to tone it down a bit—they’re that good. So, ensure you’ll never drop your phone and give one a try. Plus, dbrand has a slew of different skins you can apply to the phone or this case.

Get a Grip dbrand Grip Case for Pixel 6a dbrand’s Grip case offers insane protection for $39.

Rugged Vibes: UAG Black Scout Shockproof Case

Any case from Urban Armor Gear will surely keep your Pixel 6a safe, but the new UAG Black Scout line does it while looking great. Each UAG case offers a feather-light construction with an armor shell and impact-resistant soft core to protect devices against drops.

This case offers a non-slip rubberized grip, reinforced corners, scratch-resistant textures, and a raised lip to ensure the screen is safe during an incident. It’s an excellent all-around case for the price.

Rugged Vibes UAG Black Scout Case Get the rugged, durable, stylish UAG Black Scout case for your new Pixel.

Double Up: Speck ImpactHero Dual-Layer Case

Last but not least, for now, is the new Speck ImpactHero case for the Pixel 6a. Speck cases are well-known for durability, and you’ve probably owned a Speck case over the years. While every Speck case has long-lasting durability in mind, the new ImpactHero uses a dual-layer design to ensure your phone can handle anything life throws its way.

This case is one of Speck’s slimmest dual-layer cases. It combines a hard plastic outer shell with a soft-coated inner lining. Each corner has cutouts to allow the soft impact-resistant TPU inner lining to push out and absorb impacts, and it has raised edges around the camera and screen for good measure. It’s available in two colors from the link below.

Double Up Speck ImpactHero Case Speck’s new ImpactHero case offers two layers of protection for your Pixel 6a. Get yours for $29.95.

So, get the new Pixel 6a from Google’s store, then choose a case from our list above.