Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door
GRID Studio Framed Art Review: A Tech Trip Down Memory Lane
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Baidu’s New Robotaxi Ditched the Steering Wheel for a Vending Machine

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read

Baidu EV robotaxi

Baidu, the Chinese tech giant and search engine company, recently debuted its latest all-electric self-driving Robotaxi, and it’s rather impressive. The new 6th generation Apollo RT6 EV is so advanced it ditched the steering wheel for a vending machine or coffee maker.

In the United States, brands like Waymo and Cruise are slowly progressing with Robotaxi’s, even though GM’s Cruise has had its share of troubles lately. Over in China, Baidu’s autonomous vehicles have approval to operate in more than ten cities, and the company hopes to deploy its new Apollo RT6 throughout the country in 2023.

The all-new Apollo RT6 EV is a mix between a minivan and a traditional SUV, and this initial release comes with a detachable steering wheel. That’s because, at first, the vehicles will still have a human driver as it continues to test and improve the level 4 self-driving technology.

However, in the future, Baidu already imagines a world where cars are fully autonomous. As a result, the Apollo RT6 can quickly transform into a vehicle purpose-built for robotaxi services.

1 of 3
Baidu self-driving EV with vending machine
Baidu Apollo RT6 interior
Baidu Apollo RT6 EV drink dispenser
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Standard components like a steering wheel and pedals are gone. Instead, there’s a vending machine and drink dispenser for passengers and paying customers. Imagine being able to get a fresh cup of coffee made in your Robotaxi while you head to work or play some PS5. That’s the goal.

In a press release, Baidu said, “The steering wheel-free design unleashes more space to craft unique interiors, allowing for the installation of extra seating, vending machines, desktops, or gaming consoles.”

Baidu wants to add the Apollo RT6 EV to its Apollo Go ride-hailing service next year. This vehicle is the first model built on Baidu’s Xinghe self-driving platform and is a level 4 autonomous vehicle. For comparison, Tesla’s FSD is level 2, while Waymo and Cruise operate at level 4.

GM May Need to Hit the Brakes on Its Cruise Robotaxis
RELATEDGM May Need to Hit the Brakes on Its Cruise Robotaxis

The automaker explains that nearly 38 sensors, over twelve cameras, and eight LiDAR systems, all help it navigate the busy streets in the region. Furthermore, Baidu wants to develop the entire EV in-house, keeping production costs under $37,000 per vehicle.

With such a low price tag, the company thinks the RT6 can “accelerate autonomous vehicle deployment at scale.” Baidu didn’t share information regarding driving range or other features, but it hopes the Apollo RT6 will be available in over 65 cities by 2025.

via Digital Trends

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »