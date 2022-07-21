Buying Guides
Windows 11’s Taskbar Is About to Get Better for Power Users

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

Windows 11 on a touchscreen laptop.
mundissima/Shutterstock

The latest Windows 11 preview and Insider Build will deliver an improved nearby sharing mode and a revamped taskbar overflow menu that are perfect for power users. Now, when you’re running out of taskbar space, there’s a new “overflow” option for easy access.

We all have that friend who typically has 100 browser tabs open and so many apps running that there’s no space left on the taskbar. Well, that’s precisely what Microsoft is looking to solve in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163.

The new taskbar overflow is a 3-dot menu that’ll appear near the right edge of your taskbar apps list once you’ve run out of space. Tap that, and it’ll “allow you to view all your overflowed apps in one space.”

Windows 11 taskbar overflow
Microsoft

Currently, on Windows 10 and 11, when you run out of space, it’ll only show the most recently used app, not all of them. This new taskbar overflow menu is excellent for power users constantly switching between apps and will be hugely beneficial for laptop users or those with a smaller screen.

As expected, the new Windows 11 taskbar overflow will have helpful features like app pinning, a jump list, and will automatically hide the menu once you click outside of the box or open an app.

Additionally, this latest Insider Build added improvements to “nearby sharing” that sounds somewhat like Apple’s AirDrop. In Windows 11, nearby sharing will support UDP and Bluetooth discovery to find nearby devices for quick and easy file sharing.

Plus, this latest update has several new bug fixes, not to mention changes to the Microsoft Store. According to the blog post, the Microsoft Store is getting a slight visual overhaul to make prices, different editions, and versions easier to see for games, apps, or movies.

via Reddit

