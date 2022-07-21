Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Pixel 6a Review: A Great Mid-Range Phone That Falls a Bit Short
SwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Elon Musk Hints “Full Self-Driving” Is Coming “This” Year

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla self-driving visualization
Tesla

Tesla first started testing its Full Self-Driving software in 2020, giving select owners an option to upgrade to the service, and now we’ve learned those vehicles have traveled over 35 million miles in under two years. Furthermore, this data has given CEO Elon Musk confidence the company can “solve full self-driving this year.”

This week, during Tesla’s Q2 2022 financial report, the company shared this information for the first time. Detailing just how many people use FSD, and giving current and upcoming owners hope that a self-driving Tesla could be here sooner than later.

“We have now deployed our FSD Beta with City Streets driving capability to over 100,000 owners. They’re very happy with the capability of the system, and we’ll continue to improve it every week. We’ve now driven over 35 million miles with FSD Beta.” — Elon Musk

Chart showing miles driven in Tesla's FSD program
Tesla

Currently, Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software is considered level 2 in autonomous driving. That’s because a driver still needs to pay close attention and be ready to take over the steering wheel at any moment. For example, Waymo and Cruise self-driving taxis are a level 4 and don’t have a human driver.

Tesla increased the price of its self-driving software to $12,000 earlier this year, and we’re hearing another price hike is on the way. Musk believes FSD will be Tesla’s strongest competitive advantage over its competitors and has previously mentioned it’s still a bargain at this price, given its future potential.

I Took a Ride in a Self Driving Car (and Didn't Die)
RELATEDI Took a Ride in a Self Driving Car (and Didn't Die)

The outspoken CEO previously said the company would ease safety restrictions on the Full Self-Driving beta, and it hopes to have over one million participants by the end of 2022. We’re not sure how it’ll get that many more users unless the feature set vastly improves in the months ahead.

However, now he’s saying this data could help the company solve Full Self-Driving this year. Here’s another quote from the earnings call:

“I’m highly confident we will solve full self-driving, and it still seems to be this year. I know people are like, ‘he says that.’ But it does seem to be epic. It does seem as though we are converging on full self-driving this year.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard such a bold claim from Elon Musk. Then again, it looks like the FSD program didn’t take off and start delivering the data Tesla needed until only just recently. While we’re still skeptical that FSD will be here anytime soon, things are certainly steering in the right direction.

via DriveTeslaCanada

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »