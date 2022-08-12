Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair Review: Comfortable, Adjustable, Imperfect
UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger Review: More Than Enough Power
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

7 of the Most Affordable Technologies for an Eco-Friendly Home

April Miller
April Miller
Freelance Writer

April Miller is a senior writer at ReHack Magazine with 3+ years experience as a technology writer and editor. Beyond Review Geek, you can find her work across the web on sites like Due, Training Industry, KnowTechie and more. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 4 min read
An ecobee thermostat on a all
ecobee

As of 2021, 85% of American consumers say they’ve become more sustainable with their purchases—and you can join them in their effort to help the planet. Explore seven economical ways to make your home more sustainable below.

Choose Smart LED Lights

Two Philips Hue bulbs with a smart dimmer, smart sensor, and Hue Bridge.
Charles Brutlag/Shutterstock.com

Replacing your incandescent bulbs with energy-efficient light-emitting diode (LED) alternatives is a simple first step to take on your green journey. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LEDs use 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs while lasting 25 times longer.

A smart LED bulb offers even more perks. These bulbs turn on and off and change color from the convenience of your smart devices. So, when you head out the door in the morning, you won’t have to wonder whether you forgot to shut your lights off when you left.

If you’re interested in replacing your home’s light switches and dimmers, you can hire an electrician to outfit your home with a smart lighting system that lets you put every light on a schedule to boost your energy savings.

The 6 Best Smart Lights of 2022

Best No-Hub Bulb
Wyze Bulb Color
Amazon

$15.98
 
Best Bulb with a Hub Option
Philips Hue
Amazon

$37.80
$44.99 Save 16%
Best Starter Kit
LIFX Starter Kit
Amazon

$89.99
 
Best Light for Outdoors
LIFX BR30 E26
Amazon

$49.99
 
Most Creative Option
Nanoleaf Shapes
Amazon

$179.99
$199.99 Save 10%
Best Ambient Lighting
Govee Immersion
Amazon

$89.99
 

Invest in Smart Window Treatments

A set of smart blinds
IKEA

Keeping your home cool during the summer and warm during the winter is simpler with the right window treatments.

When you install smart blinds or shades, you can quickly control the light and temperature in each room of your house with the touch of a button on your smart device. For extra blockage beneath window treatments or by itself, window film offers 80% solar-heat rejection, making it the perfect option to keep your indoor rooms insulated.

Thanks to smart window treatments, you can better manage your home’s indoor environment while you reduce your heating and cooling expenses.

Affordable smart blinds

FYRTUR smart blinds

For an affordable set of smart blinds, consider this set from IKEA

IKEA

Incorporate a Smart Water System

A flo by Moen system in a kitchen
Moen

A smart water system makes managing your home’s water straightforward. With a smart system, you can manage shutoffs and leaks from any smart device, so you’re always in the know about your home’s most important resource.

With the ability to control your water system from anywhere, you can ensure your household wastes less water. However, keep in mind the downside—most smart water systems require a plumber to install.

Smart Home Water

Flo by Moen

A powerful shutoff value can save you thousands by avoiding water damage to your home.

Amazon

$1397.80
 

Use a Smart Thermostat

Google Nest Smart Thermostat
Google

Installing a smart thermostat is an easy way to make your home more eco-friendly. When you can adjust your home’s temperature from anywhere, you can reduce your carbon footprint and energy bill.

A smart thermostat works alongside your home’s heating and cooling system to monitor each room’s temperature. If your system connects to a room you rarely use, like a closet or den, you can turn off the heating or cooling in that room until it’s necessary. Plus, you can set your entire system to work on a schedule, so it runs in the most efficient way possible.

The Best Smart Thermostats for Automating or Controlling Your Home's Temperature

Best for Full Control
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control , Black
Amazon

$195.95
$249.00 Save 21%
Simplest
Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest Thermostat - Works with Alexa - Stainless Steel
Amazon

$216.99
$249.00 Save 13%
Best Budget Option
Honeywell Home RCHT8610WF T5 Smart Thermostat Energy Star Wi-Fi Programmable Touchscreen Alexa Ready - C-Wire Required
Amazon

$113.30
 

 Install a Smart Water-Efficient Shower Head

A shower with a digital display
SKOWLL

Did you know that just one shower can use up to 25 gallons of water? Consider installing a smart shower head to cut down on how much water your household uses.

These devices let you track your water system’s flow rate or the time you’ve spent showering so you can limit how much water you consume. If your family members tend to take long showers, you can gradually cut down on that time by setting a timer on the shower head. There are also temperature control abilities so you can keep an eye on how much hot water you use.

A smart shower

SKOWLL Wall-Mounted Rainfall Shower Head

This smart shower system will show you temperature and keep your water usage reasonable.

Amazon

$209.99
 

Add Smart Plugs

With smart plugs, you can eliminate that continual
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

Standard outlets constantly supply power. Think of how many objects you have plugged in right now—like TVs, lamps, power cords, appliances, speakers, and more. These devices all use power even when they’re turned off.

With smart plugs, you can eliminate that wasteful power consumption. Once you plug your gadgets into them, you have instant access to energy reports, voice control, and other helpful features. If you forget to unplug something, you can turn off the plug from your smart device.

Make Your Dumb Gadgets More Useful

Wyze Smart Home Plug

Connect older, non-smart gadgets (like humidifiers or lamps) into a smart plug and control them with voice commands.

Amazon

$19.97
 

Utilize Existing Technology Settings

There are ways to adjust your current devices to be more eco-friendly. Check the settings on your TVs, refrigerator, and other gadgets to see if you can set them to operate more efficiently. For example, your TV may have a setting to turn off after a set amount of time or show a more energy-efficient display.

Create a More Sustainable Home Today

Making your property more environmentally sustainable doesn’t require a significant investment. Adding a few of the items above can reduce your carbon footprint and positively impact the environment without breaking the bank. Now, you’re prepared to do your part.

READ NEXT
April Miller April Miller
April Miller is a senior writer at ReHack Magazine with 3+ years experience as a technology writer and editor. Beyond Review Geek, you can find her work across the web on sites like Due, Training Industry, KnowTechie and more. Read Full Bio »