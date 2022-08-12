7 of the Most Affordable Technologies for an Eco-Friendly Home

As of 2021, 85% of American consumers say they’ve become more sustainable with their purchases—and you can join them in their effort to help the planet. Explore seven economical ways to make your home more sustainable below.

Choose Smart LED Lights

Replacing your incandescent bulbs with energy-efficient light-emitting diode (LED) alternatives is a simple first step to take on your green journey. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LEDs use 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs while lasting 25 times longer.

A smart LED bulb offers even more perks. These bulbs turn on and off and change color from the convenience of your smart devices. So, when you head out the door in the morning, you won’t have to wonder whether you forgot to shut your lights off when you left.

If you’re interested in replacing your home’s light switches and dimmers, you can hire an electrician to outfit your home with a smart lighting system that lets you put every light on a schedule to boost your energy savings.

Invest in Smart Window Treatments

Keeping your home cool during the summer and warm during the winter is simpler with the right window treatments.

When you install smart blinds or shades, you can quickly control the light and temperature in each room of your house with the touch of a button on your smart device. For extra blockage beneath window treatments or by itself, window film offers 80% solar-heat rejection, making it the perfect option to keep your indoor rooms insulated.

Thanks to smart window treatments, you can better manage your home’s indoor environment while you reduce your heating and cooling expenses.

Incorporate a Smart Water System

A smart water system makes managing your home’s water straightforward. With a smart system, you can manage shutoffs and leaks from any smart device, so you’re always in the know about your home’s most important resource.

With the ability to control your water system from anywhere, you can ensure your household wastes less water. However, keep in mind the downside—most smart water systems require a plumber to install.

Use a Smart Thermostat

Installing a smart thermostat is an easy way to make your home more eco-friendly. When you can adjust your home’s temperature from anywhere, you can reduce your carbon footprint and energy bill.

A smart thermostat works alongside your home’s heating and cooling system to monitor each room’s temperature. If your system connects to a room you rarely use, like a closet or den, you can turn off the heating or cooling in that room until it’s necessary. Plus, you can set your entire system to work on a schedule, so it runs in the most efficient way possible.

Install a Smart Water-Efficient Shower Head

Did you know that just one shower can use up to 25 gallons of water? Consider installing a smart shower head to cut down on how much water your household uses.

These devices let you track your water system’s flow rate or the time you’ve spent showering so you can limit how much water you consume. If your family members tend to take long showers, you can gradually cut down on that time by setting a timer on the shower head. There are also temperature control abilities so you can keep an eye on how much hot water you use.

Add Smart Plugs

Standard outlets constantly supply power. Think of how many objects you have plugged in right now—like TVs, lamps, power cords, appliances, speakers, and more. These devices all use power even when they’re turned off.

With smart plugs, you can eliminate that wasteful power consumption. Once you plug your gadgets into them, you have instant access to energy reports, voice control, and other helpful features. If you forget to unplug something, you can turn off the plug from your smart device.

Utilize Existing Technology Settings

There are ways to adjust your current devices to be more eco-friendly. Check the settings on your TVs, refrigerator, and other gadgets to see if you can set them to operate more efficiently. For example, your TV may have a setting to turn off after a set amount of time or show a more energy-efficient display.

Create a More Sustainable Home Today

Making your property more environmentally sustainable doesn’t require a significant investment. Adding a few of the items above can reduce your carbon footprint and positively impact the environment without breaking the bank. Now, you’re prepared to do your part.