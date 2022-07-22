Buying Guides
You Can Now Pre-Order the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro

| 1 min read
The Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro
Justin Duino, Google

You can now pre-order Google’s excellent Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro—Google’s first wireless earbuds with ANC. Both devices ship July 28th, and notably, Google has some awesome trade-in offers for the Pixel 6a smartphone.

We gave the Pixel 6a a nearly perfect score in our in-depth review. The $450 phone is an excellent value, packing the flagship Tensor processor, Google’s advanced camera technology, and advanced AI features in an affordable package.

Pre-ordering a Pixel 6a gets you a free pair of Pixel Buds A. Plus, you can take advantage of Google’s massive trade-in discounts. The company is offering up to $300 off the Pixel 6a when you trade in an older Pixel device, such as the Pixel 3a or Pixel 4. (These offers are exclusive to Google’s website, though.)

The Pixel Buds Pro cost $200 and pack a ton of notable features, including ANC and Transparency modes, hands-free Google Assistant, Audio Switching, and an IPX4 splash-resistance rating. They’ll also gain a spatial audio feature in late 2022.

Google Pixel 6a Review: Serious Bang For Your Buck
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 6a Review: Serious Bang For Your Buck

Unfortunately, Google isn’t offering any deals or discounts for the new Pixel Buds Pro. If you pre-order these earbuds, you’ll pay full price. Note that we plan on publishing a Pixel Buds Pro review before the end of the month.

You can pre-order Google’s newest devices through any retailer. That said, if you want the Pixel 6a, I suggest buying from Google’s store for the best deals.

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour Battery - Sage

The Google Pixel 6a is an incredible value at just $450. It packs the flagship Tensor processor, Google's advanced camera technology, and AI features like Live Translate.

Review Geek's Review Score: 8/10
Amazon

$449.00
 

Best Buy

$449.00
 

Best Buy


 

Google


 

Google Pixel Buds Pro - Noise Canceling Earbuds - Up to 31 Hour Battery Life with Charging Case - Bluetooth Headphones - Compatible with Wireless Charging - Coral

Google's first ANC earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, feature a premium design, hands-free Assistant, and Audio Switching support.

Amazon


 

Best Buy


 

Google


 

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »