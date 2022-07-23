The Banana Pi BPI-W3 Lets You Build a Powerful Router or NAS Device

While it still doesn’t have a price, the new Banana Pi BPI-W3 looks like a dream—especially if you want a custom NAS solution. Not only is it the most powerful Banana Pi router board to date, but it packs impressive specs that you rarely see on a single-board computer.

Built around the Rockchip RK3588 processor, the new Banana Pi BPI-W3 offers two Gigabit Ethernet jacks, a SATA port, and a PCIe x4 slot. There’s also 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of built-in eMMC flash memory.

Notably, the powerful RK3588 processor supports video encoding up to 8K 30FPS (H.265/H.264). And thanks to the SATA and PCIe x4 slots, users can pair this board with a proper HDD or SSD and a network card. That’s perfect for a NAS device!

These features are flanked by two HDMI 2.1 inputs, an HDMI 2.0 output, and a 40-pin GPU header (28 of which are GPIO). And if you need audio output without HDMI, there’s a dedicated 3.5mm jack.

You can view current information on the Banana Pi BPI-W3 at the Banana Pi website or wiki. Note that pricing and the release date are unknown at this time. If you’re a developer, you can contact Banana Pi to ask for a sample.