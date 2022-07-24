Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Pixel 6a Review: A Great Mid-Range Phone That Falls a Bit Short
SwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Nintendo Wii U and 3DS eShops Get an Official Closing Date

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Nintendo 3DS
v74/Shutterstock.com

In February, Nintendo revealed that the Wii U and popular Nintendo 3DS eShops would officially close sometime in 2023, marking the end of purchases. This means gamers can no longer buy any content, including games, apps, wallpapers, themes, and anything else.

However, we have good news. Nintendo is giving users plenty of warning and allowing for downloads. While the Wii U isn’t the most popular console by any means, it still has loyal fans, as does the epic Nintendo 3DS.

This week Nintendo announced an official end date. Both eShop stores will no longer allow paid or free content purchases by March 27th, 2023. That means the closure is still several months away. Those with Nintendo eShop gift cards can redeem them between now and August 29th, 2022.

How to Play 'Nintendo Switch Sports' Without Breaking Your TV
RELATEDHow to Play 'Nintendo Switch Sports' Without Breaking Your TV

So, if you’re looking to get an eShop Card (likely at a discount) and load the funds into your account to purchase games and goods before the shops close, do it while you can. Once those funds are in your Nintendo Account, you have until March to buy or claim any Wii U and 3DS title you want moving forward.

What about updates or downloading games later? According to Nintendo, users can redownload purchased games, DLC, and other content “for the foreseeable future,” and you’ll still receive software updates and be able to play select games online.

With the closure of the eShop, you can expect the price of physical copies to rise in the coming weeks and months. So, if you’re a big Wii U fan, get what you want while you can.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »