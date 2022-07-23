Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Pixel 6a Review: A Great Mid-Range Phone That Falls a Bit Short
SwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Mattel Teams Up With Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Create New Toys

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
SpaceX rocket launch
SpaceX

Popular toy maker Mattel is teaming up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX company to produce a new line of space-themed toys and rockets. On Wednesday, the two announced a multi-year deal to deliver Matchbox brand SpaceX toys and merchandise by 2023.

While the SpaceX shop already sells a few shirts, hoodies, hats, and even a kid’s spacesuit onesie, this partnership will allow Elon Musk’s SpaceX brand to branch out into other categories, most notably toys.

“As space exploration advances more quickly than ever before, we are thrilled to work with SpaceX and help spark limitless play patterns for the space explorer in every kid,” said Nick Karamanos, Mattel’s senior VP of entertainment partnerships, in a press release.

Along with Matchbox SpaceX toys, Mattel will also deliver astro-inspired collectibles from the Mattel Creations team, which offers direct-to-consumer toys and goods. We’re assuming it’ll sell toy rockets, astronauts, and more.

3D Print Your Face Onto Your Favorite Hasbro Action Figure
RELATED3D Print Your Face Onto Your Favorite Hasbro Action Figure

For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen an Elon Musk company work with Mattel. Back in 2020, the toymaker created two Tesla Cybertruck-inspired RC cars.

While we can’t be sure what types of toys and collectibles will come from the partnership, expect several Mattel SpaceX goods to hit the shelves sometime in 2023. In the news release, Brian Bjelde, Vice President at SpaceX, said, “We look forward to working with Mattel to help inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts.” 

via The Wall Street Journal

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »