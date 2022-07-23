Mattel Teams Up With Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Create New Toys

Popular toy maker Mattel is teaming up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX company to produce a new line of space-themed toys and rockets. On Wednesday, the two announced a multi-year deal to deliver Matchbox brand SpaceX toys and merchandise by 2023.

While the SpaceX shop already sells a few shirts, hoodies, hats, and even a kid’s spacesuit onesie, this partnership will allow Elon Musk’s SpaceX brand to branch out into other categories, most notably toys.

“As space exploration advances more quickly than ever before, we are thrilled to work with SpaceX and help spark limitless play patterns for the space explorer in every kid,” said Nick Karamanos, Mattel’s senior VP of entertainment partnerships, in a press release.

Along with Matchbox SpaceX toys, Mattel will also deliver astro-inspired collectibles from the Mattel Creations team, which offers direct-to-consumer toys and goods. We’re assuming it’ll sell toy rockets, astronauts, and more.

For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen an Elon Musk company work with Mattel. Back in 2020, the toymaker created two Tesla Cybertruck-inspired RC cars.

While we can’t be sure what types of toys and collectibles will come from the partnership, expect several Mattel SpaceX goods to hit the shelves sometime in 2023. In the news release, Brian Bjelde, Vice President at SpaceX, said, “We look forward to working with Mattel to help inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts.”