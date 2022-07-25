Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Pixel 6a Review: A Great Mid-Range Phone That Falls a Bit Short
SwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Play Store Offers 10x the Rewards Points for Its Anniversary

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Google Play Store 10th Anniversary banner.
Google

Exactly one decade ago, Google transformed its Android Market into the modern Play Store. And to celebrate this anniversary, Google is offering 10x the Play Points rewards for all purchases. The company is also updating Play Store’s logo, which now matches the color scheme of other Google app logos.

After signing up for the Play Points rewards program, users can earn one Play Point for every dollar they spend on apps or in-game purchases. After you collect 100 Play Points, you can redeem a Play Store credit for $1. You can also use these points to purchase mobile game add-ons at a slight discount.

The new Google Play Store logo, introduced on July 25th of 2022.
The updated Play Store logo. Google

But during this anniversary promotion, users can earn 10 rewards points for every $1 they spend on the Play Store. It’s a killer deal—especially if you’ve had your eye on an expensive mobile app or game. (Just make sure to activate the points booster first!)

The 30 Best Offline Games for Android
RELATEDThe 30 Best Offline Games for Android

Google is also showing off a new Play Store logo, which now uses four solid colors instead of a mess of glassy colors. It’s also slightly more blunt than the previous Play Store logo, which looked sort of like a sail.

We’re not sure when the Google Play Points promotion ends, so I suggest spending your money now. Note that you need to activate the Play Points booster to take advantage of this promotion.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »