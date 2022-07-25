Samsung’s Upcoming Foldables Could Get a Flippin’ Price Hike

Samsung will reveal the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 smartphones in just two weeks. But customers hoping for a deal may be disappointed—new leaks indicate that these phones are more expensive than their predecessors.

As spotted by GizPaw, a European retailer accidentally listed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on its website. It shows that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will start at €1,863 and include 256GB of storage in its base model. The upgraded 512GB configuration was listed for a whopping €1,981. (The Euro and US dollar are currently at parity, so feel free to pretend that these are dollar amounts.)

This pricing is in an odd format—Samsung usually sticks a zero or a nine at the end of its price tags. Still, it indicates a price bump of around €61 for the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 (the previous model launched at €1799 in Europe) and an increase €81 for the 512GB model (the previous model cost €1899).

GizPaw also found Galaxy Z Flip 4 pricing, which shows that customers may pay €1080 for the 128GB model, €1158 for the 256GB configuration, and €1275 for an all-new 512GB upgrade. That’s a small bump from last’s numbers—around €30 more for the base-model Galaxy Z Flip 4 and €60 more for the 256GB model.

While Samsung pricing tends to vary by region, we doubt that the company would only raise prices in Europe. Other smartphone companies, including Apple, are also expected to raise prices for upcoming products.

Samsung could have several reasons for increasing the price of its foldables. There’s the global chip shortage and supply chain crisis, of course, but Samsung also (reportedly) has an overstock of its affordable A-series smartphones. These phones are just sitting around and losing value—increasing the price of high-end devices could help Samsung offset some losses.

Of course, we’re in rumor territory. We won’t know Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 pricing until August 10th, when the phones are revealed at an Unpacked event. For what it’s worth, Samsung usually ties to offer its newest foldables at a lower price than previous models.