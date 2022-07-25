Buying Guides
Anker’s New GaNPrime Chargers Come In Some Wild Form Factors

| 1 min read
The Anker 727 Charging Station.
Anker

As if crazy-fast charging wasn’t enough, Anker’s new line of GaN charges come in some of the most bizarre form factors imaginable. And I mean that in a good way—if you’ve ever wanted a wireless charging power strip or a wall wart that turns into a portable battery, you’ll go crazy for this stuff.

Gallium Nitride or “GaN” chargers are the next big thing for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. They use super-efficient components to beat the speed and power efficiency of traditional silicon chargers. Basically, they charge your crap really fast and they’re very compact.

Anker has already launched several GaN chargers, but this new lineup (called GaNPrime) takes things a step further. We’re talking more USB inputs, new PowerIQ 4.0 technology that automatically prioritizes whichever device has the emptiest battery, and of course, weird form factors.

The new Anker 727 GaNPrime Charging Station (which is really a power strip) features an integrated Qi wireless charger, two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and a pair of USB-C ports. It has a combined output of 100 watts and is ultra-portable, with a compact design (it’s about the size of a phone) and a detachable power cable.

But Anker’s GaNPrime 733 Power Bank is even weirder. It’s a “hybrid” charger, meaning that it doubles as both a wall wart and a 10,000mAh portable battery pack. With two USB-C ports, a USB-A jack, and a total 65W output, it looks like the perfect companion for someone who’s always using their laptop on the go.

Other products in this series include the Anker 615 USB Power Strip (which is exactly what it sounds like), and three straightforward power bricks—the Anker 735 65-watt charger, the Anker 737 120-watt charger, and the Anker 747 150-watt charger.

Anker’s 737 Charger, 747 Charger, and 733 Power Bank are available for pre-order. The other products in the GaNPrime lineup are readily available and shipping today.

Source: Anker

