Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Pixel 6a Review: A Great Mid-Range Phone That Falls a Bit Short
SwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Turn Yourself Into a Real LEGO with the Official Minifigure Factory

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Review Geek's Editor in Chief Josh Hendrickson as a LEGO
My editor whipped together this ‘Review Geek’ minifig. LEGO, Josh Hendrickson

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a LEGO minifig, it’s time to pull out your credit card. The LEGO website now features a Minifigure Factory that lets you customize and order a LEGO minifig for just $12. It’s still in beta, but it’s already a load of fun.

Minifigure Factory offers a selection of different heads, torsos, and other parts to build your own minifig. You can also add text and stickers to your LEGO’s body, and even pick out a cute accessory, such as a laptop, scrub brush, cup, or pizza.

1 of 3
A female astronaut minifig.
You can't go to outer space without pizza!
A minifig with a shirt that says "poop patrol." I don't think that LEGO will let me print it.
I don't think that LEGO will let me print this one.
A minifig of some dude wearing a towel on his head and waist. He has a rubber ducky.
Warm and cozy after a shower.
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

While LEGO’s current selection of heads and hair is a bit lacking, we’re very impressed by the torso customization features. Not only are there a ton of shirts built into the designer, but you can stretch and resize text or stickers to your liking.

3D Print Your Face Onto Your Favorite Hasbro Action Figure
RELATED3D Print Your Face Onto Your Favorite Hasbro Action Figure

It seems that July of 2022 is the big month for custom toys. Hasbro recently launched a tool that lets you 3D print your face onto classic action figures, and now, you can create your own LEGO minifig. I just hope that LEGO adds more options to the Minifigure Factory before the holidays, when it’s sure to be a hit.

You can fire up the Minifigure Factory now to make your custom LEGO minifig. Note that this tool is still in beta and is missing some features. Orders are currently limited to one per household, and LEGO won’t print any minifigs that contain brand names or explicit content—my “poop patrol” design is probably pushing it.

Source: Jay’s Brick Blog via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »