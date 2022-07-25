Turn Yourself Into a Real LEGO with the Official Minifigure Factory

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a LEGO minifig, it’s time to pull out your credit card. The LEGO website now features a Minifigure Factory that lets you customize and order a LEGO minifig for just $12. It’s still in beta, but it’s already a load of fun.

Minifigure Factory offers a selection of different heads, torsos, and other parts to build your own minifig. You can also add text and stickers to your LEGO’s body, and even pick out a cute accessory, such as a laptop, scrub brush, cup, or pizza.

While LEGO’s current selection of heads and hair is a bit lacking, we’re very impressed by the torso customization features. Not only are there a ton of shirts built into the designer, but you can stretch and resize text or stickers to your liking.

It seems that July of 2022 is the big month for custom toys. Hasbro recently launched a tool that lets you 3D print your face onto classic action figures, and now, you can create your own LEGO minifig. I just hope that LEGO adds more options to the Minifigure Factory before the holidays, when it’s sure to be a hit.

You can fire up the Minifigure Factory now to make your custom LEGO minifig. Note that this tool is still in beta and is missing some features. Orders are currently limited to one per household, and LEGO won’t print any minifigs that contain brand names or explicit content—my “poop patrol” design is probably pushing it.