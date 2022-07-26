Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

The Gorgeous Samsung Galaxy S22 Gets a Purple Paint Job

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Samsung Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple.
Samsung

If there’s ever been a summer-inspired phone, it’s the new Bora Purple shade of Samsung Galaxy S22. This new Galaxy S22 colorway “evokes warmth and optimism, and more importantly, it may convince you to buy Samsung’s excellent phone.

We rated the Galaxy S22 an 8/10 in our detailed review. It’s an awesome device with a hard-hitting Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Samsung’s advanced camera technology. Plus, the Galaxy S22 just looks great—the flat 120Hz display, modest camera bump, and two-tone design are hard to turn down.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review: So Close to Perfection
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy S22 Review: So Close to Perfection

Now, Samsung already sells the Galaxy S22 in a “violet” colorway. But customers were a bit disappointed to find that, in Samsung’s mind, “violet” is more of a pink (and I’m inclined to agree with Samsung here). The new Bora Purple paint job, by comparison, is inarguably purple.

The Bora Purple Galaxy S22 goes on sale after the August 10th Unpacked event. Samsung is also expected to debut its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 during this event.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are just as powerful as their Ultra cousin. Plus, they feature improved camera technology and a new flat-screen design.

Shop Now

Source: Samsung

