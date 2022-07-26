Buying Guides
Apple’s New Video Suggests You Don’t Need an iPhone Case

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
iPhone about to fall off of a table
Apple

What’s the first thing you do when you buy a new iPhone? Aside from playing with fun new features and transferring all your data from an older device, it’s probably throwing your phone in a case. We all do it, but according to Apple’s latest video, it’s unnecessary, and you should “relax, it’s iPhone.

Apple builds these beautiful smartphones with thoughtful designs and powerful features, then offers several fun colors to choose from. However, many people end up quickly throwing that stylish new gadget in an ugly black $26 case and call it a day.

Not Apple. No. Instead, the company wants you to risk it all and run around with your phone naked, unprotected, and unafraid. In Apple’s latest promotional video, you’ll find an iPhone sitting on a table. As the phone rings and vibrates, it slowly slides to the edge, and the anxiety sets in. Then, one more vibration hits, and the iPhone falls off the table and smacks the floor with a loud thud.

“Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it’s iPhone.”

It’s clear from the video that Apple doesn’t want us covering our fancy phones in a case. I get it. Phones are pretty tough these days. The new iPhone 13 uses Apple’s special Ceramic Sheild glass technology, which is meant to handle life’s daily hazards. This is Apple’s way of saying its phones can take a drop or two and that users should relax.

But as we all know, glass is glass and glass breaks. Not only does glass break, but when it does, you’ll be spending a fortune to get your screen replaced. A replacement display for an iPhone 13 Pro Max is $329 if you don’t have AppleCare+. Even an old iPhone 12 replacement costs between $229-$329, depending on your model.

How Much Does it Cost to Fix an iPhone Screen?
RELATEDHow Much Does it Cost to Fix an iPhone Screen?

And for those unaware, if you don’t have AppleCare+ and happen to break the back glass, it’ll cost anywhere from $399-$599 to replace it. Yes, you could buy a brand new Pixel 6 for the same price as repairing the glass on the back of your iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ouch.

This isn’t a situation unique to Apple, either. Android phones aren’t any better. No matter how tough the latest Gorilla Glass or Ceramic Shield gets, people still break these expensive little handheld computers that run every aspect of our lives.

If you have the confidence to roam the streets without a case, go for it. For now, I’ll continue getting a little extra peace of mind by getting one of the best iPhone 13 cases.

via ZDNet

