This EV Tilts Like a Motorcycle for Sharp Turns

While the idea of ditching a gas-guzzling vehicle for an affordable e-bike or scooter is exciting to some, others worry about safety and weather conditions. What happens when it rains? Well, that’s exactly what this Michigan-based EV startup wants to solve with the Nimbus One EV.

Is that a bike, a tricycle, or an EV? Apparently, it’s all of the above. The Nimbus One is referred to as an Autocycle, and it’s essentially a three-wheeled vehicle with several notable upgrades.

Imagine getting a tricycle, putting a roof on it, adding safety airbags, a steering wheel, blinkers, and all the other things a typical vehicle offers, then letting that machine tilt like a motorcycle around sharp turns. That’s the Nimbus One, which goes upwards of 50MPH, and is available for pre-order starting today.

While we first saw this EV earlier this year, the company is finally ready to start taking pre-orders and reservations. However, the company still hasn’t shared a complete set of details, specs, or features potential buyers can expect.

The goal is to reach speeds upwards of 50MPH while offering a range of 93 miles per charge. A fast charger can top off the 9kWh battery in just over an hour, but regular home AC outlets will take nearly 5.4 hours to give you a full battery. Either way, it looks fantastic, and I want one.

Nimbus explains its three-wheeled EV as a machine that “combines the convenience and cost of a motorbike with the safety and comfort of a car.” And judging by these photos, that description is fairly accurate.

The skinny, pod-style EV takes up around 25% of a parking space and is far smaller than a traditional vehicle. It comes in around 2.75 feet wide and 7.5 feet long. Nimbus says it’s 3-5x smaller than a compact car. And while it may look like a one-seater, there’s room behind the driver for a second passenger, or you can use that space to store groceries and other items.

Perhaps the best part of the Nimbus One is the unique tilting feature. Nimbus is developing a proprietary tilting technology to help it safely take corners with precision and speed. And unlike a scooter or motorcycle, the driver doesn’t have to lean. Instead, the Nimbus One does it for you, when necessary, at certain speeds.

The name is fitting, too, as this looks like a relatively nimble and agile vehicle. Now it just needs to come with some self-balancing cup holders like this couch accessory, and you’ll be set.

It’s worth noting that the Nimbus One is federally classified as a motorcycle in the U.S. and must meet all NHTSA motorcycle regulations before you see one flying around corners and delivering Uber eats orders on the streets. However, some states have a vehicle class that includes the Autocycle, and those states only require a car driver’s license to operate one, instead of a motorcycle license.

The Nimbus One is on track to start getting delivered to U.S. customers in the fall of 2023, and it’ll eventually come to European regions in Q1 of 2024. If you’re interested, you can reserve one today for $100, with a sticker price of $9,980.

Additionally, Nimbus plans to release a monthly rental option for $200. And eventually, the team wants to offer battery-swapping kiosks in select cities, so users don’t need to find a charger. Would you buy, rent, or drive one?