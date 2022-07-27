Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation Review: Robust Audio, Subpar Mic
Google Pixel 6a Review: A Great Mid-Range Phone That Falls a Bit Short
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Motorola’s Wireless Android Auto Adapter Is Finally Back in Stock

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter.
Motorola

Tired of plugging in your phone for Android Auto? The excellent Motorola MA1, a wireless Android Auto adapter, is finally back in stock at Amazon. This is a “set it and forget it” device—plug it in once and ditch the Android Auto cable once and for all.

The Motorola MA1 received our Best of CES 2022 award when it was revealed earlier this year. While this might look like a Bluetooth device, it actually uses 5GHz Wi-Fi to ensure a speedy and reliable connection with your phone. It also contains technology licensed from Google—presumably, this is the same tech utilized by wireless Android Auto head units. (Note that the MA1 does use Bluetooth for calls and audio.)

This Clever Raspberry Pi Hack Adds Android Auto to Tesla Vehicles
RELATEDThis Clever Raspberry Pi Hack Adds Android Auto to Tesla Vehicles

While the latest versions of Android Auto support wireless connections, older head units don’t offer this capability. So, those who want wireless Android Auto are forced to either upgrade their stereo or buy an adapter like the Motorola MA1.

I suggest buying the Motorola MA1 now before it goes out of stock. Just be sure to peek at Amazon’s delivery estimate. It seems that this product will take a few weeks to reach buyers.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter - Instant Connection from Smartphone to Car Screen with Easy Setup - Direct Plug-in USB Adapter - Secure Gel Pad Included

Install the Motorola MA1 in your car and never worry about plugging in your phone again. This adapter uses 5GHz Wi-Fi to establish a reliable wireless Android Auto connection with your smartphone.

Amazon

$89.95
 

Source: 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »