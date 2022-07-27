Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation Review: Robust Audio, Subpar Mic
Google Pixel 6a Review: A Great Mid-Range Phone That Falls a Bit Short
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Plans Now Include 6 Months of Disney+

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Verizon logo over the Disney+ website.
Verizon, Disney

It seems that Verizon is finally letting prepaid customers in on the fun. The carrier’s Prepaid Unlimited plan now includes six months of Disney+ for free. That’s a $48 value on top of the savings you get with your affordable prepaid plan.

Verzion has a longstanding relationship with Disney. In fact, the carrier offers an entire Disney Streaming Bundle with its postpaid Unlimited plans. This new offer simply brings some of that Disney+ goodness to Prepaid Unlimited users who were previously ineligible for streaming perks.

This offer works even if you have an existing Disney+ account. But when your free six months end, you’ll start getting charged $8 a month for the Disney+ service. (So, set a date on your calendar!)

Why You Should Consider a Prepaid Cell Phone Plan
RELATEDWhy You Should Consider a Prepaid Cell Phone Plan

We hope that this is a sign of things to come. The global economic downturn is forcing people to reevaluate their spending, and prepaid plans, which are really nice these days, offer clear savings with very few compromises. If Verizon and its competitors want to thrive through the next few years, they may need to bolster their prepaid packages with free streaming services and other perks.

The Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plan starts at $50 a month. It includes 5G service (without UWB), plus unlimited data, talk, and text. Those who want UWB support should upgrade to Prepaid Unlimited Plus, which costs $60. with autopay and 10 months of service. Both plans are cancelable at any time and don’t require a credit check. (Note that the pricing here requires autopay and at least 10 months of service.)

Verizon Prepaid Plans

Verizon prepaid phone plans start at $25, or just $50 a month if you want unlimited talk, text, and data.

Verizon

Source: Verizon

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »