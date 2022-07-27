Buying Guides
Boost Mobile Unveils $25 “Carrier Crusher” Unlimited Plan

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A smartphone and SIM card kit from Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile

Available July 28th, the new Boost Mobile “Carrier Crusher” unlimited plan costs just $25 a month. It’s the cheapest unlimited plan available in the United States, and Boost Mobile promises to honor this price “forever” with “no prepaid requirement, no family plan, no BS.”

The Boost Mobile “Carrier Crusher” plan includes unlimited data, talk, and text with 5G and 4G coverage. It also offers Mobile Hotspot support. Customers don’t have to pay for the SIM card, and customers get 30GB of high-speed data before throttling (which is quite generous for the price).

“There’s not a wireless option on the market as compelling as Boost Mobile’s $25 forever plan. We know consumers have been overpaying for unlimited access – as much as $80 a month with the other guys.”

– Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile

While this plan does require autopay, it doesn’t require a contract, credit check, or family plan. And unlike other prepaid plans, “Carrier Crusher” doesn’t force customers to pay the first few months upfront. You just sign up and pay $25 a month.

Why You Should Consider a Prepaid Cell Phone Plan
RELATEDWhy You Should Consider a Prepaid Cell Phone Plan

Now, Boost Mobile says that it’ll honor the $25 pricing “forever,” so long as you keep autopay enabled.  I suggest that you sign up now to secure that pricing. (To be honest, I don’t completely believe Boost Mobile’s promise. But this is the most affordable unlimited plan available today, so it’s still a killer deal.)

Signups for the Boost Mobile “Carrier Crusher” plan open July 28th. Bear in mind that Boost Mobile offers cheaper plans for customers who don’t need unlimited data.

Boost Mobile Carrier Crusher

Sign up for Boost Mobile’s “Carrier Crusher” plan and score unlimited everything for just $25 a month. It’s the cheapest unlimited wireless plan available today, and Boost Mobile will honor this price “forever” if you join now.

Boost Mobile
