Everything We Know About the OnePlus 10T

Despite a few odd software choices, the OnePlus 10 Pro is an excellent phone. For a while, we all wondered if OnePlus would release another phone this year, but now we know the OnePlus 10T (5G) is officially on the way with a familiar design and powerful cameras.

The last T-series phone arrived in 2018 with the OnePlus 8T. Since then, the company has shifted its strategy a bit. Early leaks and rumors suggest that the OnePlus 10T will be a somewhat iterative upgrade, but it’ll have a lot to offer. Here’s everything we know about the phone today.

Release Date & Price

After much confusion regarding OnePlus’ plans earlier this year, we started to see leaks and teasers all over Twitter. Thankfully, the company cleared everything up in July and shared some excellent news with potential buyers and OP fans.

The OnePlus 10T will officially get announced on August 3rd at 7 AM PT, 10 AM ET. The company will hold its first in-person launch event since 2019, and those who can’t attend will be able to watch the announcement on the OnePlus YouTube channel.

However, we’re unsure if this will be the launch event and reveal only or if OnePlus will immediately open pre-orders. Either way, several leaks suggest an August release date.

OnePlus’ T-series phones are a bit more affordable than its flagship offerings. But with this being the first T phone in a while and things being different this year, we’re not quite sure what the company has planned.

We saw a listing for the OnePlus 10T appear and quickly disappear on Amazon’s U.K. store, suggesting a price of around $900. On the flip side, another leak claims it’ll cost around Rs 49,999 in India, which translates to $629. Obviously, those are two very different prices. So, we’ll have to wait until August 3rd to find out.

A Familiar Design

As we said earlier, the OnePlus 10T should be an iterative update, mainly due to the design. Thanks to several leaked photos from OnLeaks and Pricebaba, not to mention OnePlus releasing teaser images, we can see it’s a stunning phone that looks highly similar to the 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10T is your typical big smartphone packing some powerful cameras on the rear, a hole-punch front camera, and a big screen. We see the power button off to the right, with volume up/down on the left—and that’s it.

We do have some bad news, though. The OnePlus 10T mostly likely will ditch the alert slider that many fans love. It was one of the last-remaining Android phones with the slider to toggle silent or vibrate mode quickly, but OnePlus confirmed it’d be going away.

It’s said to come in white, black, and green, and we’ve heard the names Jade Green and Moonstone Black. The black model offers a unique finish similar to the original OnePlus One and its Sandstone back.

A few reports mention a plastic frame instead of aluminum, but that’s doubtful. Additionally, it sounds like we’ll get a neat Basalt-inspired textured glass back for the black model, with a smooth finish on the green variant. At this time, it’s unclear if that’s glass or plastic.

Specs & Features

While several leaks and rumors have shared details regarding what to expect, things are still subject to change. That said, OnePlus recently confirmed a few key details in an interview with The Verge.

OnePlus 10T will have a large 6.7-inch display similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. We don’t know if it’ll offer a high 120Hz variable refresh rate, but considering T-series usually pack all the latest and greatest features, we’re expecting one. Leaks claim it’ll have a top-tier screen with a high refresh rate, 10-bit color support, HDR10+, and more. Then, as mentioned moments ago, there is no alert slider. Here are a few confirmed and rumored specs in list format.

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED (2412 x 1080p resolution)

6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED (2412 x 1080p resolution) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM: 8/16GB

8/16GB Storage: 128/256GB

128/256GB Battery: 4,800mAh with 150W fast charging

4,800mAh with 150W fast charging Cameras: 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro

50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter

16MP selfie shooter Colors: Jade Green, Moonstone Black, Uknown White color

Jade Green, Moonstone Black, Uknown White color Software: OxygenOS 12 with Android 12 (or Oxygen 13)

OnePlus already confirmed it would come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but that’s likely the high-end model. Expect a more affordable option with 8-12GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In the interview with The Verge, OnePlus chief designer Hope Liu said the company ditched the alert slider to make room for other components, those being “high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal.” Eventually, Liu mentioned “two charging pumps” inside, compared to the single 80W charger in the OnePlus 10 Pro. This essentially confirms the insanely fast 150W charging system.

As for features, we’re still waiting for more information. OnePlus did tease an upgraded internal cooling heat pipe system but didn’t say much else. Depending on when the phone arrives, it’ll be running OxygenOS 12, or who knows, maybe it’ll debut with Android 13.

Big Cameras With No Hasselblad

Regarding the cameras, this could be an area where OnePlus could make bigger changes to this phone to deliver it at an affordable price tag.

OnePlus recently confirmed that the 10T will not come with Hasselblad cameras, which isn’t the biggest loss. Instead, it’ll pack the highly capable 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. That’s the only camera aspect we can confirm today but was likely made to help OnePlus reach its target price point.

However, a few leaks suggest the OnePlus 10T will round out the rear camera hump with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Then, of course, is that big flash module. If those specs are accurate, the OnePlus 10T is indeed a downgrade over the 10 Pro. That’s because its earlier phone has a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter.

That said, OnePlus hasn’t slowed down with the hype over on Twitter, so we’re still expecting a somewhat capable camera setup. The company also mentioned the OnePlus 10T cameras will support shooting in 10-bit color, offer “improved HDR photography,” and still pack all of OnePlus’ fancy modes like night photography, etc.

If the new OnePlus 10T can deliver a camera experience similar to or better than the 10 Pro and for a lower price, it’ll be a killer phone.

The Wait Is Almost Over

We can only confirm some of the information above while we’re still working on leaks and rumors for the rest. With the OnePlus 10T unveiled set for August 3rd, we’ll have all the details soon, and it’ll be available before you know it.

If OnePlus uses the same excellent display, improves the camera experience, continues delivering its clean OxygenOS interface, and makes this phone more affordable than the 10 Pro, it’ll be worth considering.

Remember that Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are right around the corner, as is the iPhone 14, so OnePlus needs to bring its A-game. We’ll update this post as more details emerge and as soon as OnePlus confirms all the goods on August 3rd.