Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE Evo True Wireless Review: Great Sound for the Money
Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation Review: Robust Audio, Subpar Mic
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Optibike’s Latest E-bike Can Go 300-Miles on a Charge

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Optibike e-bike
Optibike

Electric vehicles are all the rage right now, but what if you could get an electric bike that can go 300 miles on a single charge? Would you buy that over an EV? It sounds ridiculous, but that’s exactly what the Colorado-based e-bike brand Optibike just released.

The Optibike R22 Everest Edition is a rugged, durable, downhill-ready electric bike capable of 300 miles thanks to packing an absolutely massive battery. What’s the catch? Well, it’ll cost you around $19,000 to get one. And for those wondering, yes, that’s more range than some Tesla models.

The company claims it has enough battery to climb Mount Everest on a single charge, but there isn’t a road to climb Mount Everest. Still, that’s the bike’s name, but at least you know it’ll be able to handle going back down the mountain, thanks to the rest of the high-end specs.

1 of 3
Optibike R22 Everest
e-bike with a trailer
Optibike is using huge battery cells
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Optibike is one of the first e-bike companies in the U.S., and each bike is designed and built in Colorado. The latest R22 Everest kicks things up a notch, though. As you can see from the photos, there’s a ludicrously large 3,260 Wh battery flanking both the left and right sides of the frame. It combines two packs to deliver all that mileage and power, and both Lithium-ion cells are removable from the carbon fiber frame.

For those wondering, the battery size is 3.26 kWh, which is more than 5x the size of most e-bikes on the market today. It’s pretty impressive.

Velotric Discover 1 E-Bike Review: An Affordable, Comfortable Cruiser
RELATEDVelotric Discover 1 E-Bike Review: An Affordable, Comfortable Cruiser

This bike offers a dual crown front suspension fork, 200 mm (8 inches) of rear suspension travel, speeds upwards of 36 MPH, and 190 Nm of Torque thanks to Optibike’s proprietary 1,700 watt PowerStorm mid-drive motor.

It’s worth mentioning that you’ll only get “up to 300 miles” per charge under certain conditions. The company explains that number is achievable for a 165 lbs rider pedaling and using the throttle-style motor assist at speeds no higher than 15 MPH. With e-bikes, the faster you go with the motors, the more battery it drains.

For the price, you’re also getting a large LCD display, throttle control, hydraulic disc brakes, optional headlights and tail lights, and the bike will be custom-built by hand for each buyer in Colorado. So, if you can’t quite afford a Tesla, get the Optibike R22 Everest and the company’s neat little bike trailer accessory.

via Electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »