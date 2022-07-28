This Wild MINI Aceman EV is More Than a Concept Car

The MINI cars we all know and love are about to get a major makeover. This week MINI’s parent company, BMW Group, unveiled the all-new MINI Aceman EV concept crossover, and it’s wild looking. This new all-electric car has no chrome, no leather, lights everywhere, and is as spunky and modern as can be.

From what we’ve gathered, the MINI Aceman is a blend between the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman. However, it looks completely different thanks to an all-new design language that should represent MINI EVs moving forward. We’re talking about a unique shape, round headlights that blink when you open the door, a big mouth-shaped lightbar, and other changes throughout.

This isn’t just a concept, either. According to MINI, the design is around 80% finished. That means there’s a good chance we’ll soon get a new MINI car that looks strikingly similar to what we’re seeing here today, for better or worse.

“The Mini Concept Aceman provides an initial glimpse of a completely new vehicle,” MINI brand chief Stefanie Wurst said in the blog post. “This concept car reflects how Mini is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience, and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint.”

I didn’t want to say it, but MINI did for me. This thing looks like a go-kart straight out of a video game. The press release talks about an “immersive digital experience,” and we can clearly see lights, words, and other goodies on the interior. A sizeable round infotainment display says, “Hey Friend,” as the driver sits inside. There’s even a projector that will shoot info like driving directions down onto the dash. Seriously.

In terms of size, the Aceman EV crossover is 13.2 feet long and 6.5 feet wide, making it much shorter and a hair skinnier than the Countryman, which is a little over 14 feet long. It’s compact, a bit chunky, and oozing with style.

BMW made sure to mention the MINImalist styling, but unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the vehicle. MINI didn’t go into too many details regarding specs, features, range, battery capacities, or trim levels.

However, this is only a teaser. According to MINI, the Aceman EV will make its formal debut in August at Gamescon 2022.