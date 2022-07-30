Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE Evo True Wireless Review: Great Sound for the Money
Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation Review: Robust Audio, Subpar Mic
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

‘Stray’ Is Even Better With Your Cat

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Editor in Chief

Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

About Review Geek
@canterrain
| 1 min read

A cat in a dystopian city

Stray is a darn near perfect game. No seriously. The atmosphere is perfect, the story is compelling, and the game doesn’t overstay its welcome. The $30 game is just long and just difficult enough to entertain without frustration. And now it can star your cat—on PC at least.

If you aren’t familiar with Stray, then you’re missing out. It’s a game starring a cat, which is almost enough information to buy it all on its own. And while it’s not a super long game, you’ll probably finish it in five or six hours; it’s not wildly overpriced either at just $30.

Set in a far-flung future, you take control of a nameless cat trying to make its way back to family. The cat in question fell deep into a city one day, and the only way out is up—through a bunch of locked doors. Along the way, you’ll meet the inhabitants of the city, a denizen of robots. What happened to the humans? Well, I don’t want to give too much away.

But the game is a beautiful sight to behold, and the story is engaging. You’ll soon pick up a companion drone robot who does all the translating and helps you discover mysteries and secrets in the city. The titular cat is adorable, but you know what’s better? Your cat. Well, my cat is the best, but I’m sure you think your cat is awesome too.

And now modders on PC have found a way to add their cats to Stray, replacing the model for the main character. Now, if you’re thinking, “I don’t have the chops to turn my cat into a 3D model,” you’re not alone. But that’s OK! Over at Nexus Mods Modder Sirgalahad1972 already loaded pre-made models that match plenty of cats, from Siamese to more generic black and white cats. You can even add accessories to give your cat a little style. Just pick something that looks reasonably close to your feline friend.

You’ll even find instructions for adding the mod to your PC version of Stray. Alas, modding the PS5 copy of Stray isn’t possible. You’ll just have to settle for seeing other people’s cats join in the game, which is pretty easy because if there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s cat pictures.

A Puurrr-fect game

Stray

You almost can’t ask for a better game about cats. ‘Stray’ tells an engaging story without wasting your time.

PlayStation 5
Steam
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »