‘Stray’ Is Even Better With Your Cat

Stray is a darn near perfect game. No seriously. The atmosphere is perfect, the story is compelling, and the game doesn’t overstay its welcome. The $30 game is just long and just difficult enough to entertain without frustration. And now it can star your cat—on PC at least.

If you aren’t familiar with Stray, then you’re missing out. It’s a game starring a cat, which is almost enough information to buy it all on its own. And while it’s not a super long game, you’ll probably finish it in five or six hours; it’s not wildly overpriced either at just $30.

Set in a far-flung future, you take control of a nameless cat trying to make its way back to family. The cat in question fell deep into a city one day, and the only way out is up—through a bunch of locked doors. Along the way, you’ll meet the inhabitants of the city, a denizen of robots. What happened to the humans? Well, I don’t want to give too much away.

But the game is a beautiful sight to behold, and the story is engaging. You’ll soon pick up a companion drone robot who does all the translating and helps you discover mysteries and secrets in the city. The titular cat is adorable, but you know what’s better? Your cat. Well, my cat is the best, but I’m sure you think your cat is awesome too.

stray modders making the playable cat look like their cat > pic.twitter.com/2Vu7sfhA6c — imogen donovan (@_donlothario) July 24, 2022

And now modders on PC have found a way to add their cats to Stray, replacing the model for the main character. Now, if you’re thinking, “I don’t have the chops to turn my cat into a 3D model,” you’re not alone. But that’s OK! Over at Nexus Mods Modder Sirgalahad1972 already loaded pre-made models that match plenty of cats, from Siamese to more generic black and white cats. You can even add accessories to give your cat a little style. Just pick something that looks reasonably close to your feline friend.

You’ll even find instructions for adding the mod to your PC version of Stray. Alas, modding the PS5 copy of Stray isn’t possible. You’ll just have to settle for seeing other people’s cats join in the game, which is pretty easy because if there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s cat pictures.