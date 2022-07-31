Buying Guides
Your Valve Steam Deck Order Will Arrive By Year’s End

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Editor in Chief

Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Steam Deck running Steam OS.
Valve

Valve’s Steam Deck was one of the most hotly anticipated gaming consoles in a long time, and the company’s site utterly crashed under the sheer volume of people trying to obtain one. But that’s changing, and Valve says you’ll get one much sooner than it originally thought. Even if you order today.

The Valve Steam Deck, if you aren’t familiar, is essentially a pocket-sized computer. You can think of it as a more powerful Switch, except that it isn’t made by Nintendo. No, this console hails from Valve, and unsurprisingly it relies on Steam for its game library.

It’s a powerful little machine, capable of playing many modern games (though don’t expect miracles), but all that power saw manufacturer difficulties amid chip shortages. Now Valve says its supply constraints are clearing up, and that’s good news for everyone.

If you already ordered the Steam Deck, you may find that your promised shipped date has moved from Q4 to Q3. And Valve says if you order one today, it should still arrive before the year is out. Of course, if yours arrives with a loud fan, as is common, you can always turn to iFixit to fix that issue. The Steam Deck is fairly repairable thanks to a partnership with iFixit, and that’s good news for the longevity of the device.

Source: Valve

