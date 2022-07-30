Travel Back to the Apple Store’s Opening Day with This Crazy App

Walking into an Apple Store can bring back memories of iPods, iMac G3s, and those oh-so 2000s Apple advertisements. But you don’t need to rely on old memories to travel back in time. A new app developed by Michael Steeber lets you revisit the most famous Apple Stores on their opening days.

The app, called Apple Store Time Machine, is free to install and works on both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs. It’s painstakingly detailed and features four locations—the Apple Tyson Corner in Virginia (2001), the Apple Stanford Shopping Center in California (2004), Apple Fifth Avenue in New York (2006), and the beloved Apple Infinite Loop in California (2016).

I built a time machine. A time machine that sends you back to the era of iPods and boxed software. The Apple Store Time Machine: pic.twitter.com/v4b5oBMPxP — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) July 25, 2022

You can interact with several elements in the Apple Store Time Machine, including computers, software, and phones. But I’m just shocked by the detail. Even if you visited these stores on opening day, you’ll find new stuff that you either missed or forgot, including sweepstakes coupons.

Again, the Apple Store Time Machine is free to install on Mac computers. It doesn’t run on Windows without a VM.