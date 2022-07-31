Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE Evo True Wireless Review: Great Sound for the Money
Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation Review: Robust Audio, Subpar Mic
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Samsung’s Repair Mode Locks Your Phone Data While You Send It Away

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Editor in Chief

Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

About Review Geek
@canterrain
| 1 min read
A phone being taken apart.
PK Studio/Shutterstock.com

Getting your phone repaired when possible is generally better for the world and, importantly, your pocketbook. But mailing it away or dropping it off somewhere risks exposing your personal data. Samsung’s new “repair mode” should help alleviate those fears.

We should go out of our way to say that no matter what Apple suggests, most repair shops aren’t going to break into your device and swipe your phone and credit card numbers. That’s a good way to lose your business, get a business shut down, or put in jail (or all of the above). But just because it generally doesn’t happen doesn’t mean it doesn’t ever happen.

In theory, you could try to lock down your phone entirely, but that could prevent repair technicians from properly diagnosing and fixing your phone, especially if the issue is on the software side. Samsung’s tool bypasses that problem. Instead of locking the entire phone down, it just locks out your data. Technicians can test the OS and investigate the phone, but they’ll just see default apps with blank data. When you get your phone back you can re-authenticate to unlock your apps and data.

Unfortunately, as first spotted by SamMobile, the feature so far only appears to be announced for Korea. There’s no word when (or if) it will come Stateside, nor an explanation of how the feature locks down your phone. Does it encrypt data? Create a new account and hide yours? It’s unclear.

But the sooner Samsung can roll up Repair Mode to more phones, the better because it’s a great idea.

via SamMobile

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »