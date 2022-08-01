Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE Evo True Wireless Review: Great Sound for the Money
Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation Review: Robust Audio, Subpar Mic
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

More Ads Are Coming to iPhone

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
an image of the App Store's "Today" tab on iPhone
Apple

You may not realize it, but the iPhone contains plenty of ads. Apple uses information like your age, activity, download history, and subscriptions to serve targeted ads in applications like News, Stocks, and the App Store. And despite pushback from users, more ads are coming to the iPhone.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple will add a new advertising slot to the App Store’s “Today” page. This is the “discovery” section of the App Store where Apple’s editors highlight their favorite software—needless to say, it’s prime real estate for a developer who wants to show off their new app.

Apple will also insert ads at the bottom of App Store listings. Previously, we only saw ads in App Store search results, so this is a pretty big change.

Ads Are Officially Coming to Netflix, But It's Not as Bad as You Think
RELATEDAds Are Officially Coming to Netflix, But It's Not as Bad as You Think

It’s also a classic example of the “Apple double standard.” Apple calls itself a champion of privacy, and it recently launched an anti-tracking tool for the iPhone. This tool is so effective that it carved a $10 billion hole out of Facebook’s advertising business. But by default, Apple tracks iPhone users and serves them personalized ads, because Apple’s the good guy!

These new ads will arrive on your iPhone over the coming weeks, whether you like it or not. But you can turn off personalized advertisements to give you some peace of mind. Open Settings, go to “Privacy,” and select “Apple Advertising.” Then, turn off “Personalized Ads.”

Source: 9to5Mac

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »