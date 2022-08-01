Buying Guides
That Popular LEGO Set You Wanted Just Got a Price Hike

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO minifigure and LEGO money
Ekaterina_Minaeva/Shutterstock.com

As if you haven’t spent enough money on multiple amazing LEGO sets already, earlier this year, the company confirmed several builds would see a price increase this summer. Starting on August 1st, 2022, around a quarter of the LEGO catalog costs more money.

We’re not just talking about a few different LEGO sets. No, some of the biggest and most popular builds cost upwards of $70 more than last week. That said, many affordable sets remain the same or only saw a $5 or $10 increase in price.

If you’ve had your eye on that fancy LEGO Hogwarts castle, the famous LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker, or the LEGO Mandalorian helmet, those all received a pretty hefty price hike.

LEGO 'Star Wars" Helmet set
LEGO

For example, the epic LEGO Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 previously cost $379, and when it finally comes back in stock, it’ll be $449. That’s a 19% price increase. Even the popular LEGO Friends apartment went from $149 to $180.

Basically, some of the most popular LEGO sets you’ve probably considered buying now cost a little more. While we don’t have a complete list of LEGO price increases, you can see a more extensive list at Jaysbrickblog.

So, why is LEGO raising prices despite record profits throughout 2021? As you can probably imagine, everything costs more money these days. Lately, LEGO has “absorbed these costs to keep pricing stable,” but that’s not sustainable in the long run.

In June, LEGO said, “The current global economic challenges of increased raw material and operating costs are impacting many businesses … as these costs have continued to rapidly rise, we have taken the decision to increase the price on some of our sets.”

It’s worth noting that LEGO mentioned price increases would arrive in August and September, meaning this could be the first of many more. So, if you’ve had your eye on a LEGO set that stayed at the same price, you might want to grab it within the next few weeks.

via Brickfanatics

