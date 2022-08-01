Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Dodge Confirms Its Next-Gen Charger and Challenger Will Be Electric

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Dodge Challenger on a road
Dodge

The Dodge Charger and Challenger are two iconic vehicles, especially when it comes to American muscle cars. Packing powerful HEMI V8 engines that shake drivers in their seats and rip down the street. That’s coming to an end, though, as the next models will be all-electric.

Since Dodge teased its first Americal “eMuscle car” in the summer of 2021, many have wondered what will happen to the popular, mean, loud, throaty SRT8 models many owners love. Rumors have been floating all over the place, but a Dodge rep shut those down this week and confirmed the bad (or good) news.

Motor1 recently reported on the Dodge Charger and Challenger V8 platform making a return for the next generation, but a Dodge spokesperson reached out and confirmed the exact opposite. Here’s what Dodge had to say:

“The story is incorrect. The Hemi in that platform [is] going away. The next generation will be BEV.”

It’s a short comment but makes things very clear. The all-new next-generation Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger will be battery electric vehicles. Most die-hard muscle car fans will hate this news and the idea of a powerful car without those wonderful smelling exhaust fumes.

Dodge Muscles Its Way into the World of Electric Cars
RELATEDDodge Muscles Its Way into the World of Electric Cars

Whether we like it or not, the future is electric, and Dodge is already working toward that future. While most people expect Dodge’s first EV to be the RAM 1500 EV or a Durango, it could be an all-electric Dodge Charger or Challenger. Both are coming, but which one lands first is the question.

Dodge will show off some new electric vehicle concepts later this month. We’re not sure if that’ll be the next-gen electric muscle car, the 1500 EV, or something else entirely. Either way, stay tuned for more details.

via InsideEVs

