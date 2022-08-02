Beyerdynamic Slashes Prices on Popular Headphones Through August 9th

Beyerdynamic is back with a huge B-stock sales event. The company is offering outrageously low prices for some of its best headphones and gaming headsets, including the celebrated DT 1990 PRO open-back studio headphones. This sale runs through August 9th, so take advantage of it while you still can!

Here are all the discounted B-stock headphones available during this sale:

I strongly suggest checking out the DR 1990 PRO—it’s a pair of studio-grade headphones with all the bells and whistles, including an open-back design, neodymium drivers, and an attachable XLR connector.

But if you just need a solid pair of headphones or a gaming headset, go for one of the cheaper options. Even Beyerdynamic’s most affordable gear offers impressive sound quality, and each product in this sale has replaceable parts (like ear cups, microphones, etc).

Note that many of these discounted headphones have an open-back design, which increases the dynamic response, stereo separation, and clarity of music or sound. While open-back headphones are amazing in a recording studio or when playing immersive games, they aren’t ideal for private listening, as they intentionally let sound bleed out.

Again, this sale ends on August 9th. I suggest buying whatever headphones you want now before it’s too late. Hey, maybe there’s some good gifts in here?

