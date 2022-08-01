Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE Evo True Wireless Review: Great Sound for the Money
Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation Review: Robust Audio, Subpar Mic
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

BMW Recalls Select EVs Over Battery Fires

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
BMW

It’s another day and another report about electric vehicles catching on fire. This week, BMW announced a short recall notice for select 2022 models of its electric cars over battery fires, but so far, fewer than 100 vehicles may be affected.

According to the notice, select models and trims of the 2022 BMW i4 sedan and its popular iX SUV are at risk of a battery-related fire. Luckily, BMW only mentions 83 vehicles total, but that number could climb in the future.

For what it’s worth, this isn’t an uncommon problem. We’re all familiar with the Chevy Bolt situation, where every model eventually got recalled. And in 2021, Hyundai also recalled a few EVs over similar battery fire risks.

The report states that BMW’s high voltage system “may have internal damage,” which could result in an electrical short circuit, leading to potential fires. As a result, BMW has told owners of select models in the U.S. to stop driving them, park cars outside and away from structures or other EVs, and stop charging them until further notice.

What Are Solid-State EV Batteries?
RELATEDWhat Are Solid-State EV Batteries?

So which models are affected? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes select iX xDrive 50, iX M60, i4 eDrive40, and i4 M50 vehicles.

Thankfully, BMW confirmed it has yet to receive a report of accidents or injuries, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. While EVs with lithium-ion batteries burn hot and make the flames more difficult to put out, they’re still rare overall. In the future, solid-state EV battery technology could solve this problem.

For now, BMW has already notified dealers and will begin sending notices to owners that select BMW dealers will replace the battery free of charge. So, if you have one of the EVs mentioned above, reach out to your dealer and get it fixed.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »