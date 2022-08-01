BMW Recalls Select EVs Over Battery Fires

It’s another day and another report about electric vehicles catching on fire. This week, BMW announced a short recall notice for select 2022 models of its electric cars over battery fires, but so far, fewer than 100 vehicles may be affected.

According to the notice, select models and trims of the 2022 BMW i4 sedan and its popular iX SUV are at risk of a battery-related fire. Luckily, BMW only mentions 83 vehicles total, but that number could climb in the future.

For what it’s worth, this isn’t an uncommon problem. We’re all familiar with the Chevy Bolt situation, where every model eventually got recalled. And in 2021, Hyundai also recalled a few EVs over similar battery fire risks.

The report states that BMW’s high voltage system “may have internal damage,” which could result in an electrical short circuit, leading to potential fires. As a result, BMW has told owners of select models in the U.S. to stop driving them, park cars outside and away from structures or other EVs, and stop charging them until further notice.

So which models are affected? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes select iX xDrive 50, iX M60, i4 eDrive40, and i4 M50 vehicles.

Thankfully, BMW confirmed it has yet to receive a report of accidents or injuries, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. While EVs with lithium-ion batteries burn hot and make the flames more difficult to put out, they’re still rare overall. In the future, solid-state EV battery technology could solve this problem.

For now, BMW has already notified dealers and will begin sending notices to owners that select BMW dealers will replace the battery free of charge. So, if you have one of the EVs mentioned above, reach out to your dealer and get it fixed.