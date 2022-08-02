Logitech Takes on Portable Consoles with a Cloud Gaming Handheld

Here’s something unexpected; Logitech and Tencent plan to launch a portable cloud gaming console before 2023. The duo says its console will “support multiple cloud gaming services,” including Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

The idea of a console that can only stream games from the cloud is a bit unorthodox. But this is the goal of cloud gaming—a technology that lets underpowered smartphones, smart TVs, Chromebooks, and handhelds stream graphically-intense AAA games.

We're thrilled to announce an official partnership with @TencentGames to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year that will support multiple cloud gaming services. Be the first to learn more by registering for developments updates: https://t.co/tfAmQMTKCD pic.twitter.com/dNfmuKIz3w — Logitech G (@LogitechG) August 2, 2022

Still, we’re surprised that Logitech is launching a dedicated console. It’d be a lot easier to just sell a smartphone gamepad like the Razer Kishi or Gamevice. At the time of writing, smartphone gamepads are very popular among cloud gamers, as it’s the only real alternative to using a phone’s touchscreen (which isn’t really made for AAA console games).

Logitech says its console will launch before the end of the year. Presumably, this device will run on Android with custom software from Tencent. It will probably look like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.