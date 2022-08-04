Buying Guides
Apple Aims to Replace Passwords for Good in iOS 16

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Freelance Writer

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
The iOS 16 banner.
Apple

Compromised passwords have been the biggest digital security vulnerability since the dawn of computing. Now, Apple wants to do away with the concept altogether.

Although the concept of Passkeys has been known to the public since WWDC 2022, how Apple will implement the new standard has remained vague until this week. In an exclusive interview given to Tom’s Guide’s Mark Spoonauer, Apple VP Darin Adler and senior director Kurt Night said that iOS 16 allows users to ditch passwords entirely in favor of using Face ID or Touch ID as their login credentials.

Passkeys employ public key cryptography, a technology that generates a secret key stored locally on your iPhone. When you log into a website or other password-protected service, Safari uses your biometric data (Face ID or Touch ID) to verify that it’s you, then enters the locally-stored private key automatically. And Apple’s iCloud Keychain makes it possible to log in on whatever Apple device your iCloud account is connected to.

