OnePlus 10T Debuts Without an Alert Slider or Hasselblad Cameras

| 1 min read
Holding the "Moonstone Black" OnePlus 10T
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Is OnePlus trying to get in touch with its “flagship killer” roots? The newly-revealed OnePlus 10T costs just $650 but packs premium components, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and some insane charging speeds.

In fact, the OnePlus 10T is eerily similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Both phones have a 6.7-inch AMOLED adaptive 120Hz display (with HDR 10+), a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM (8GB or 16GB), and a rear triple camera system.

The OnePlus 10T in "Moonstone Black" and "Jade Green"
OnePlus

OnePlus also went kinda crazy with the charging specs. While the OnePlus 10 Pro topped out at 65-watt charging speeds, the new OnePlus 10T charges at 150 watts (or 125 watts in North America).

But the OnePlus 10T does come with a few downgrades. The Hasselblad camera system is gone, likely as a cost-saving measure. OnePlus also ditched the alert slider for this phone, citing size constraints, and bumped the battery down to 4,800mAh (which is only slightly smaller than the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5,000mAh battery).

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 10T start on September 1st in North America. The phone starts at $650 and should arrive on September 29th. Note that this smartphone launches with OxygenOS 12 but will receive the OxygenOS 13 update in late 2022—I believe this will count toward the “three years” of OS updates guaranteed for the OnePlus 10T.

