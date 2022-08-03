Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-Inch Laptop Review: A Versatile, Attractive Performer
1MORE Evo True Wireless Review: Great Sound for the Money
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

TikTok Thieves Steal Kia and Hyundai Cars in Viral Challenge

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
KIA broken into
News4Jax

Owners of select Hyundai and Kia models are being asked to take precautions when parking vehicles due to a rise in auto thefts. And while cars are pretty high-tech these days, this easy hack quickly went viral on YouTube and TikTok because thieves use only a USB cable to steal vehicles.

Thieves have targeted KIA models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021 because of a “vulnerability” that allows them to remove the steering column cover, then use a USB cable to steal the car. The vandals can quickly release the wheel lock, then use the USB cable to override the system, turn it like a key, and drive off.

If your Hyundai or KIA falls in the years mentioned above and does not have a push-to-start button, it’ll be easy to steal. Why is this happening? Well, these models do not include a factory-installed anti-theft device called an immobilizer. In many modern cars, immobilizers use a transponder chip to authenticate a key against a vehicle’s ECU. Without one, well, the results are apparent.

To make matters worse, this is a trend on social media. The so-called “KIA Boyz” are stealing cars and posting videos to YouTube, and there’s even a “Kia Challenge” trend on TikTok. You can’t make this stuff up.

The problem began in Milwaukee in 2021 but is now spreading to more regions and gaining popularity thanks to social media. Several teenagers were recently arrested in Jacksonville and charged with grand theft auto, and the teens said they boosted the vehicle after seeing it online.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Could Be Yours for Under $33k With Tax Credit
RELATEDHyundai Ioniq 5 EV Could Be Yours for Under $33k With Tax Credit

Thankfully, Hyundai and KIA are aware of the situation and have since fixed the problem for all 2022 models. However, that doesn’t help owners with older vehicles worried about their cars getting stolen.

In Milwaukee, Korean car theft is on the rise, increasing 2,500 percent year over year. Now would be a good time to buy one of those old-school steering column locks because every little bit helps. Grab yours from the link below.

The Club 1000 Original Club Steering Wheel Lock, Red

The Club is a visual and physical anti-theft device that locks your steering column. If you have an older Hyundai or KIA, this could help.

Amazon

$43.87
$47.99 Save 9%

via The Drive

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »