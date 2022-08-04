Buying Guides
Chevy Bolt EV Owners Get a Rebate If They Promise Not to Sue

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet

Just when we thought the Chevy Bolt EV recall and battery fire saga was ending, the situation took another weird turn. In June, GM slashed the price of its Chevy Bolt by upwards of $6,000, then announced a rebate for those who bought one before the discount.

Now, it looks like that rebate has some notable fine print. GM is offering a cash rebate to offset the difference if you paid top dollar for the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV before the $6,000 price cut. However, owners must choose between getting the rebate and battery defect lawsuits.

According to Jalopnik, accepting the rebate includes some fine print saying drivers must “forever waive and release” their right to sue GM or LG over Bolt EV battery recalls and fires. If you take the cash rebate, you can’t sue GM later down the road should issues arise.

GM Says It's Safe to Park Your Chevy Bolt in the Garage Again (But There's Bad News)
RELATEDGM Says It's Safe to Park Your Chevy Bolt in the Garage Again (But There's Bad News)

For those unaware, in November of 2020, GM issued a recall on the Chevy Bolt EV over battery fires. Then, after realizing a software update couldn’t fix the problem, GM halted production and recalled every single Bolt EV.

Nearly a year later, in October of 2021, GM finally started replacing battery cells, moving ahead with the recall and resumed production in early 2022. It was a fiery mess for a while, but eventually, every owner got a safe new battery pack.

Those who bought a 2020, 2021, or 2022 model this year are eligible for a rebate between $5,000 and $6,000 to account for the lower price. Honestly, that’s not too bad of a deal, but it does come with strings attached. In order to get the rebate, you waive all rights to sue GM. Furthermore, signing the agreement also lets GM off the hook for future recalls.

In the end, vehicles are relatively safe. I’d take the money and run, but that’s for Bolt EV owners to decide.

via InsideEVs

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.