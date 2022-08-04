Buying Guides
News

Your LG TV May Come with 3 Months of Stadia Pro

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A banner for the LG and Stadia Pro promotion.
LG

Late last year, select LG smart TVs gained support for the Google Stadia cloud gaming platform. And these TVs are now eligible for three months of Stadia Pro for free. All you need to do is open the LG Content Store on your TV, find the Stadia Pro offer, and scan a QR code with your phone.

This is an impressive promotion that unlocks over 50 cloud games, including Far Cry 6Cities Skylines, and Farming Simulator ’22. And to our surprise, existing Stadia Pro members can take advantage of this offer (even if they’ve redeemed similar offers in the past).

The only requirement for this offer is an LG smart TV that’s compatible with Stadia. You can view the full list of compatible TVs on LG’s website, but in short, you need a UHD, Nano Cell, or OLED model manufactured after 2019. I also suggest connecting your TV to a router via Ethernet cable for a stable experience.

You’ll also need a USB or Bluetooth gamepad. Common products like the Xbox controller or Dualshock 5 should work just fine. That said, LG’s list of compatible accessories doesn’t include Dualshock 5 controllers.

This promotion is available until January 31st of 2023. After your three months of Stadia Pro end, Google will automatically renew your subscription and charge $10 a month.

Source: LG

