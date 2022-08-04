Google Debuts Google Meet, Not to Be Confused With Google Meet

Starting today, Google is combining its Meet and Duo apps into a single app for voice and video calls. The search giant confirmed the change in June, adding the best of Google Meet’s features into Google Duo, and is now changing the name to Google Meet.

Are you still with me? It’s confusing, I know. Google Meet already exists as a Zoom competitor for businesses. Still, between now and September, users will start to notice the Google Duo app change into Google Meet with a new name and logo.

The original Google Meet isn’t going anywhere, either, at least not yet. Instead, Google will have its Google Meet (original) app alongside the new and improved Google Meet (previously Duo). Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up.

Businesses can continue using Meet for now, and Google will “inform you when you should migrate to the new app experience.” We’re not sure when the old app will be discontinued, but we expect plenty of time before it’s shut down.

Moving forward, the new and improved Google Meet will be Google’s single video and voice communications app available to everyone at no cost. Furthermore, this merger will help Google adapt to the “evolving needs” of video calls, meetings, and more.

For the record, this isn’t anything new for Google. Who remembers Google Talk, Chat, Hangouts, Allo, back to Hangouts, and all the rest of the mess? In closing, Google Duo is becoming Google Meet and should be better than ever. Grab the app from our links below.